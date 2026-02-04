Chandigarh, Haryana Police has launched a statewide review of security preparedness to strengthen law and order, officials said on Wednesday. Haryana Police begins statewide review of security, law and order preparedness

The exercise is being carried out on the directions of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, keeping in view potential law-and-order challenges and emerging situations, an official statement said.

Singhal said the police force was fully alert and prepared to maintain law and order in the state.

In view of possible challenges, an extensive review of security arrangements is being conducted. Clear instructions have been issued to all districts to further strengthen patrolling, surveillance and rapid response mechanisms, he said.

Ensuring the safety of citizens remains the top priority, and any attempt to disturb public order will be dealt with strictly, the officer said, adding that personnel have been directed to function in a professional and public-oriented manner.

According to the statement, directions have been issued from the police headquarters to all districts, ranges and police commissionerates to maintain high alertness and assess law-and-order preparedness.

Six senior police officers have been tasked with reviewing law-and-order arrangements in districts, ranges and police commissionerates, to ensure effective implementation, it said.

All units have been asked to submit reports within the stipulated timeframe, after which a detailed review will be conducted at the headquarters level, the statement added.

The DGP has also instructed officers to ensure that patrolling systems and sealing plans are tested for effectiveness on the ground and not remain confined to paper.

Directions have been issued to ensure installation and proper maintenance of CCTV cameras at major public places, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, petrol pumps, jewellery establishments, banks, educational institutions, markets, parking areas, religious places, industrial units, warehouses, bus stands and railway stations to strengthen surveillance.

Station house officers and sub-divisional officers have been assigned to maintain CCTV inventories, securing DVRs and ensuring regular monitoring of their concerned areas.

Police have also been directed to conduct daily reviews of missing persons cases in every district and deploy dedicated teams immediately on receipt of information, the statement said.

