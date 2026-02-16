Chandigarh, Under a special campaign launched by Haryana Police against illegal, objectionable and misleading content on social media and digital platforms, cyber teams reported 2,052 links and profiles over the past month. Haryana Police remove 1,616 instances of objectionable social media content in month-long drive

Among these, 1,616 instances of objectionable content have been removed or blocked by the concerned social media platforms, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The remaining 436 links are under various stages of review, and action is being taken in those cases as well.

The campaign, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was aimed at curbing misleading, provocative and socially disruptive content online, it said.

Under the drive, cyber teams identified posts, videos, links and profiles daily that contain misleading information, provocative language or content capable of disturbing public peace.

Notices are issued to the concerned platforms under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act seeking removal of such content, the statement said, adding that the process is being carried out in a time-bound and strict manner.

In view of rising cases of digital fraud, a separate campaign against fake trading and investment apps was launched on January 12, 2026, under the direction of Director General of Police Ajay Singhal.

So far, 125 suspicious apps and channels have been identified, of which 88 have been removed, while action against the remaining 37 is underway.

Singhal said the initiative would significantly help reduce cases of online investment fraud and warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading false or inflammatory content on social media.

Social media influences every section of society, and any provocative material can pose a serious threat to peace and harmony, he said.

He also appealed to citizens to avoid clicking on suspicious links, verify apps before investing and report dubious content or cyber fraud to the police or the cyber helpline.

The objective of the campaign is to provide a safe, aware, and trustworthy digital environment, the DGP said.

He expressed confidence that with public cooperation and vigilance, the campaign will become even more effective.

In case of cyber fraud, citizens should immediately call the cyber helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.