Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Haryana power dept to shift overhead power lines from schools

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 20, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Officials said there have been multiple instances when people working at home have been electrocuted as high-tension cables pass merely a few inches from buildings

The Haryana power department directed its officials to do away with overhead high-tension transmission lines passing above schools and other sensitive installations, for public safety, especially during monsoon, officials said on Thursday, citing a directive from the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) in this regard.

Overhead high-tension power lines pose a safety risk. (HT Archive)
Overhead high-tension power lines pose a safety risk. (HT Archive)

A Sreenivas, secretary of Haryana power department, said that directions have already been issued to remove all such transmission lines which pose a huge risk to life and property.

“Discom and the transmission company authorities have been directed to submit a detailed action taken report within two months and fix a timeline for completing the entire work,” he said, adding that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) and the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPN) will work together in this regard.

Officials said there have been multiple instances when people working at home have been electrocuted as high-tension cables pass merely a few inches from buildings. “Officials are already working to remove 11kV and 33kV high-tension overhead transmission lines which are crossing through residential areas and sensitive installations,” Sreenivas, who is also the managing director of DHBVN, said.

The secretary said a budget allocation of 151.51 crore has also been approved for carrying out the shifting work in residential areas. “Haryana power utilities are working on the project and work on shifting such lines from schools will also be included in the same,” he said.

Officials said that as per the commission’s direction, periodic meetings will be held to review developments in executing the plan.

