Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana reports 16 Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate stands at 98.68%
gurugram news

Haryana reports 16 Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate stands at 98.68%

  • According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053.
Haryana reports 16 Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate stands at 98.68% (HT file photo)
Haryana reports 16 Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate stands at 98.68% (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Hindustan Times, Gurugram

Haryana reported 16 Covid-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,544.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053.

Nine new cases were reported from Gurugram, four from Panchkula, two from Fatehabad and one case was from Faridabad.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 117, while the count of recoveries is at 7,61,351.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin showed. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana coronavirus covid-19 outbreak + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out