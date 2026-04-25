Haryana Roadways to introduce gps tracking, S.O.S alerts for women safety

As part of its initiative to launch a live-tracking app, the Haryana state transport department has initiated the process to link Haryana Roadways buses to mapped routes and geolocation platforms, officials said. The initiative is taken under the Union ministry of road transport and highways’ “Nirbhaya” framework to ensure safety of women passengers.

The initiative is taken under the Union ministry of road transport and highways’ “Nirbhaya” framework to ensure safety of women passengers. Once each bus undergoes a GPS-based vehicle binding procedure, a beta version of the app will be tested in the months, according to officials privy to matter.

Currently, the surface mapping work, including the digitisation of routes, stops, and roads have already been completed by the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC).

“The safety features of tracking app will allow evidence-grade data handling of accidents, harassment complaints and route violations. An SOS-alert, real-time monitoring and response mechanism for emergencies is being tested before rollout,” a senior HARSAC official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, an “extensive exercise” of creating a unique digital traceable identity for each bus and linking it with the back-end police control room is underway.

“The proposed systems will enhance the safety of passengers, particularly women, by establishing monitoring centres across Haryana. Location tracking devices and emergency buttons will also be added to alert and distress calls,” a senior official at the transport department said.

Officials said vehicle location tracking (VLT) device installations have been ongoing since 2018.

“Once the features become available for passengers, live location updates, route monitoring, and estimated arrival times will be available,” the senior official added.

The app will be rolled out in phases after pilot testing on select routes. The roadways currently has it own digital ticket booking system.