Haryana SIT arrests Sangrur man for links to Pak espionage, terror funding network

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana police has arrested a man from Sangrur in a case of Pakistani espionage and terror funding in the Mewat region, an official said on Friday. According to police sources, the terror funding network is believed to have links to Punjab’s Pathankot, with handlers working to launder funds received through hawala in various cities of the state. (HT Photo for representation)

During interrogation, the accused, Sandeep alias Sunny, 22, revealed that he made a transaction of ₹50,000 with the kingpin of the terror-funding network, Rizwan, allegedly linked to a foreign drug network, police said. With the arrest of Sandeep on Monday, a total of eight people have been apprehended in the case, police said.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Lohan, head of the SIT, on Friday said that Sunny was in direct contact with foreign drug dealers and had close ties with the prime accused Rizwan, who was arrested in November last year. Police discovered a transfer of ₹50,000 from Rizwan’s bank account to Sunny, the DSP added.

According to the police, Sunny’s entire family is involved in the drug trade. His brother faces two cases in Punjab, while three NDPS Act cases are registered against Sunny. His mother also has six NDPS Act cases registered against her.

Police said the network allegedly has foreign connections and is transacting drug proceeds through hawala. The prime accused, Rizwan, was arrested on November 26 last year for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, a senior investigating officer said.

Rizwan, an advocate by profession, allegedly conducted a transaction of over ₹45 lakh with hawala traders involved in terrorist funding, the officer added. According to police sources, the terror funding network is believed to have links to Pathankot, with handlers working to launder funds received through hawala in various cities of the state.

To bolster the terrorist network in Punjab, they have allegedly transferred over ₹1 crore within a short timeframe, the sources said. “A thorough investigation is underway into this case registered at the Tauru Sadar police station, which is expected to expose the entire network of Pakistani links and drug-terror funding,” the DSP said.