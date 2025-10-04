Haryana STF nabs wanted drug smuggler from MP

A team of Haryana police special task force (STF) arrested a wanted drug smuggler from Susner in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly running a drug smuggling racket, officials said on Friday. The suspect was identified as Kamal Singh, 42, a resident of Susner in Agar Malwa district.

STF officials said that he was continuously on the run for the last two years after getting booked in a drug smuggling case at Sadar Narwana police station in Jind on September 7, 2023.

Deputy superintendent of police, (DSP) (STF) Pritpal Sangwan said that Singh’s involvement had surfaced in the course of investigation in the drug smuggling case of Jind but he could not be caught even after several attempts as he was continuously changing his locations.

“STF had announced a reward of ₹10,000 on September 26 thi year for anyone whose clue will lead to his arrest. A technical investigation was launched to track him and the Palwal unit of the STF got the hint about his presence in Susner,” said Sangwan.

Sangwan said that a team was pressed into action which reached Susner and managed to catch the suspect.

“He was handed over to the STF Hisar unit for further action against him,” he added.