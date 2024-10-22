Haryana to launch vocational skill courses for job seekers aged 18-42

The Haryana government is set to introduce short-term courses at almost 320 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state under the Maharishi Kashyap Skill Development Scheme, said officials on Monday. The initiative, led by the Haryana Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, aims to enhance employability and boost income opportunities for individuals of all ages, particularly those between 18 and 42. Courses will cover trades such as solar panel technician and plumbing, offering practical skills to help people secure better job prospects, they added. (Representative Image) These courses will cover trades such as solar panel technician and plumbing, offering practical skills to help people secure better job prospects, officials said. (AFP)

The Government Model Industrial Training Institute in Sector 14, Gurugram, is among the institutions offering new courses, including a sought-after solar panel technician program, officials said. This course, particularly relevant in the growing renewable energy sector, is open to individuals over 30, allowing them to reskill and explore new career opportunities.

The courses are not limited to ITI graduates; anyone with a degree, diploma, or other educational background is eligible to apply, said officials. Participants will receive certification upon completing the programs, increasing their chances of securing stable jobs or exploring self-employment, officials added.

“This initiative is life-changing for people like me,” said Sunil Kumar, a 35-year-old resident of Gurugram. “I never thought I would have the chance to enrol in such a program, but now I can gain new skills and improve my financial stability.”

Meanwhile, the Maharishi Kashyap Skill Development Scheme will provide free training for short-term courses lasting 30 to 90 days, depending on the trade. The program targets both rural and urban residents who may not have previously had access to vocational training. “These short-term courses present a great opportunity for people in both rural and urban areas who have not had access to vocational training before,” said Jagmandir, principal of the Government Model ITI in Gurugram. “We’ve already seen success with the plumber course, and the upcoming programs will provide even more options for individuals looking to improve their job prospects,” Jagmandir added.

“I am excited to see these programs come to life,” said Rajni Devi, a government school teacher in Gurugram. “Many of our students struggle to find job opportunities after finishing school. These short-term courses will provide them with the technical skills they need to secure meaningful employment.”

“The focus is on practical, on-ground training,” said Anil Mehta, a teacher based out of Gurgaon. “This will help students and others who lack formal vocational training but are eager to enter the workforce.”

“With the rise of green jobs and renewable energy, this training can open up new opportunities for people like me,” said Nisha Verma.

The government is also exploring flexible training options, including online and hybrid courses, making the programs accessible to people in remote areas or with other commitments. “We are making sure these courses are available to everyone, regardless of their location or schedule,” said another government official.

In response, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said: “We need more initiatives like this... These short-term courses are not just about employment; they are about giving individuals the tools to improve their lives.”