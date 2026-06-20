Haryana women’s commission chief plans stronger grievance redressal

Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) newly appointed chairperson, Usha Priyadarshini, on Friday said that her focus is to make the commission more responsive and accessible to women, while ensuring they have easy access to justice and opportunities. Usha Priyadarshini

During an interaction with HT in Gurugram, Priyadarshini said strengthening grievance redressal mechanism and improving coordination with police and administration are among her immediate goals.

“My priority is to ensure that every woman in Haryana feels heard, protected and empowered. The commission must function not merely as a statutory body but as a responsive institution that delivers timely justice and support,” she said.

Before being appointed as chairperson of the commission on June 10, Priyadarshini had been serving as the Haryana BJP Mahila Morcha president since January 2024. She said her earlier experiences helped her understand the challenges faced by women from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

“My experience has helped me understand the gap between policy formulation and implementation. I want the commission to remain accessible and solution-oriented,” she said.

Priyadarshini said she would take guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s commitment to women’s welfare.

On crimes against women, Priyadarshini said stronger mechanisms and regular monitoring of cases are needed to ensure faster grievance redressal. On cybercrime, online harassment and mental health concerns among young women, she said that digital literacy and cyber safety awareness were the need of the hour.

“The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. Women should receive legal assistance, counselling and rehabilitation support. Strong coordination between the commission, police and welfare departments is essential,” she said.

She added that economic empowerment is key to women’s empowerment and called for greater support to women entrepreneurs and self-help groups through easier access to credit, skill development and markets.

She also said the commission would give special attention to elderly women, widows and vulnerable women living in old-age homes.

When asked about how she would like her tenure to be remembered, Priyadarshini said she hoped women across Haryana would view the commission as a trusted institution.

“If women feel safer, confident, become more aware of their rights and economically empowered, I would consider it as a meaningful achievement,” she said.