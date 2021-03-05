IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / ‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
gurugram news

‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci

  • Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:39 AM IST

Industry body Ficci on Thursday said the Haryana government’s new legislation that provides reservation in private jobs for local candidates will “spell disaster” for industrial development in the state.

Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.

“Investors and entrepreneurs need to source the best human resources available in the country to be competitive and successful. To force them in such a regressive straight-jacket will force them to look beyond Haryana and this will ultimately hurt the interests of the state,” Shankar said. Further, the industry body said it believes that this move is against the spirit of the Constitution that gives the citizens of India the freedom to work anywhere in the country.

Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government. “The power of entry and inspection given to the authorised officers would open a Pandora’s box of grievances and harassment of employers,” Varma said.

According to him, the legality of the Act is prima facie suspect and may not be able to withstand judicial scrutiny on the touchstone of Article 19(1)(g) and 16(2) of the Constitution of India. “The Act impinges upon the sacrosanct fundamental right of freedom to practice any occupation or business. The implementation of the Act just when the industrial and business activities are resuming after the Covid pandemic might result in an exodus of investors from the state,” Varma said.

On Wednesday, industry body CII urged the Haryana government to “re-look” at the legislation.

Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram had also said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations.

Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Tuesday gave his assent to Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, which provides for 75% reservation to job seekers who have a salary of less than 50,000 per month in private companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms. The quota will initially be applicable for 10 years after it is notified by the government.

Apart from tackling unemployment among local people, the state government has said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who had made the job quota a central plank of his election campaign in 2019, clarified on Wednesday that the government will make an exemption in the reservation if a company fails to find a local employee.

More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT hubs in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades. It is also home to large auto and auto part makers such as Maruti, Hero Moto Corp and Honda.

The auto industry also said it had hired workers based on merit. “Such a move would not only adversely impact the ease of doing business in the state, but also be detrimental to Haryana’s image of an industry friendly destination,” Deepak Jain, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, said in a statement.

The auto industry has invested over 400 billion in the state, creates employment for 1 million people and accounts for more than 25% of its GDP, according to ACMA.

The Haryana government did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Haryana’s unemployment rate hit 26.4% in February, the highest in India and more than three times the national figure, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed.

Other states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have also moved to preserve jobs for locals as unemployment surged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
gurugram news

‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  • Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Protesting farmers from Nuh on Thursday said that they would block the Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday along with farmers’ groups protesting at various borders of Delhi, who will occupy the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Women leaders to lead farmers’ protests on March 8

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Farmers protesting at the Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra interstate Haryana-Rajasthan borders plan on marking International Women’s Day on March 8 by observing the day as Mahila Kisan Diwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for Covid vaccination sees a spike; residents face issues during online registration

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:28 PM IST
At least 2,780 people above the age of 60 years, and 223 aged between 45 and 59 received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Speeding truck rams motorbike, kills 20-year-old pillion rider

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
A 20-year-old man was killed and his uncle injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding on Wednesday morning in Bilaspur, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gadkari sets August 2022 deadline for Dwarka Expressway, shifting toll plaza

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari during a visit to the city on Thursday set a deadline of August 15, 2022, for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and making the Dwarka Expressway project operational
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram secures 8th rank in easy living index among cities with less than 1mn population

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Buoyed by better-than-average performances in the main survey parameters (see box), the city ranked eighth among cities with less than a million population in the Ease of Living Index report 2020, released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

51.1% of total vaccination reported from public facilities

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
In Gurugram, 51
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Poor performance in economy due to Covid-19: City-based businessmen

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The recent Covid-19 pandemic left the city’s industrial sector paralysed for almost a year, with business yet to make a full recovery and economic opportunities being hit
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Mobility problems continue to weigh down city

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Mobility remains a challenge for city agencies even after several decades of rapid urban development, as per the findings of the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
gurugram news

Gadkari hopes Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress work on the 29-km Dwarka Expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
gurugram news

Job quota law regressive, say Gurugram industry leaders

By Abhishek Behl, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Chautala, however, also made it clear that the government will make an exemption in the reservation if a company fails to find local skilled employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 25 acres of Aravalli land encroached in Faridabad

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A little over 25 acres of forest land in Ankhir village of Faridabad’s forest division have been encroached upon, with the construction of a boundary wall and a gate, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for murdering two children in Meerut

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering two children of a 37-year-old woman by throwing them into a canal near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP