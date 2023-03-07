Health dept, Ggm police make arrangements for a safe Holi

Gurugram: The health department on Monday said that it has directed hospitals across Gurugram to ensure they are ready to meet any emergency situation on the occasion of Holi. Meanwhile, Gurugram city police said they will set up additional barricades for checking and also deploy more traffic police personnel to ensure a safe and secure Holi celebration on Wednesday. Gurugram, India-March 06, 2023: People purchase colours and water guns on the eve of Holi festival at Khandsa road near Mata Mandir, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 06 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar\Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

The health department said they expect a rise in cases of hospitalisation during Holi and directions have been issued to hospitals to make preparations for any untoward situation.

Chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said that directions have been issued to hospitals to ensure that they make proper arrangements for treating patients. “During Holi, there is an increase in the number of accidents. People also suffer from issues related to skin, eyes and lungs. We have deployed additional doctors,” he said.

Dr Yadav said the health department has also deployed dedicated staff at Civil hospitals in Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi. “Our ambulances will be deployed and they will be ready to provide help in any kind of emergency. We have also issued an advisory for city residents to keep themselves safe and secure,” he said, adding that patients must seek treatment at the earliest in case of any emergency.

As per the advisory issued by the health department, residents have been asked to ensure that they report fever or flu-like symptoms. It has also asked people to avoid consuming intoxicants and play Holi with natural colours. “While playing Holi, residents are advised to rub coconut oil or olive oil on their bodies and on hair and scalp as it would protect their skin from the harmful impact of colours”, the advisory said.

“Residents must also change their wet clothes and should wash their hands before eating,” said Dr Yadav.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police said there is an increase in the number of accidents and brawls during Holi and they will deploy more traffic police personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. It also said that additional police personnel will be deployed in markets, bus stands and prominent places where there is large movement of people.

“To ensure a safe and secure Holi, the city police will be setting up barricades in 65 additional locations to check vehicles and keep an eye on suspicious activities. Police personnel will also be deployed at places where ‘Holikas’ will be lit,” said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The district administration on Monday asked city residents to celebrate the festival of colours safely and also ensure that water is not wasted during the celebrations.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “City residents must pledge to conserve water on the occasion of Holi and celebrate with safe colours”.

