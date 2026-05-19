Heat wave grips Gurugram; hospitals prepare for rise in heat illnesses

The district continued to sizzle on Monday as the maximum temperature climbed to 42°C, settling 1.4 notches above normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An active heat wave warning remains in place till Friday, followed by a two-day dry spell. IMD forecast predicts temperatures could rise by another 2-3 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Friday. (PTI)

The mercury jumped from Sunday’s 39.9°C to 42°C, while the minimum temperature rose marginally by 0.2 degrees to 23.5°C. The upward trend began last Thursday, when the city recorded 37.6°C and 21°C. Temperatures have since risen steadily: 38.7°C and 22.5°C on Friday, and 39.4°C and 21°C on Saturday.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, temperatures are expected to rise by another 2 to 3 degrees between Wednesday and Friday, with the mercury likely to touch 45°C.

Mahesh Palawat,vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. “Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also affecting NCR. No major relief is expecting in the coming week,”said Palawat.

The district’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for the second consecutive week, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 157 on Monday, according to bulletins issued through the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin at 4pm.

Station-wise data released at 10pm showed that Vikas Sadan recorded the lowest AQI at 128, remaining in the “moderate” category.

Meanwhile, AQI levels at NISE Gwal Pahari, Sector 51 and Teri Gram ranged between 155 and 192 during the same period, indicating moderate air quality across monitoring stations.

Hospitals prepare

Amid the soaring temperatures, district hospitals have begun preparations to manage heat-related illnesses (HRIs) under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

At Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, the district’s largest government-run health facility, authorities have set up a dedicated four-bed ward for heatstroke patients. Electrolytes, intravenous fluids, ORS booths and water coolers have also been arranged for patients suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Dr Neena Singh, senior medical officer and in charge of the hospital, said the situation remained largely under control despite the rising mercury. “Around 15 to 20 patients with heat exhaustion, dehydration and sunstroke-like symptoms were reported in early April, but the hospital has not seen any major spike in severe cases,” Dr Singh said, advising residents to stay hydrated and cover their heads with scarves during peak afternoon hours.

Doctors said symptoms such as sluggishness, dry mouth, mild headaches and dizziness should not be ignored and require timely diagnosis. “Patients are advised to take regular baths, use cold packs and eat hydrating meals. Dehydration therapy will be given to patients at a ten-bedded dedicated ward in Sohna sub-divisional hospital,” said Dr Ranvijay Yadav, senior medical officer of the government facility.

Yadav added that the hospital attends to five to seven diarrhoea and dehydration cases, along with one or two severe HRI cases, daily.

Doctors at Pataudi’s sub-divisional hospital also reported similar heat-related illness trends beginning in May.

(With inputs from Aaditya Khatwani)