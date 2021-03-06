Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system
Work on installing smart traffic signals on Krishna Chowk — a key intersection at Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road — is likely to commence from next month onwards, said Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Saturday.
The intersection is crucial because traffic coming from the directions of sectors 21 and 22 converge with traffic on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, making it a chaotic spot in the absence of a signal. The intersection is also located just a kilometre away from the Kapashera Border, which sees a high volume of traffic. Due to the industries that are located nearby, a large number of pedestrians and cyclists also access this intersection.
Due to the absence of a traffic signal, Gurugram police officials are often seen at the spot during the peak traffic hours managing traffic manually. Hence, to ensure automatic management of the traffic, GMDA officials have decided to finally install a signal on the stretch.
“Krishna Chowk is one of the most congested stretches in the city and a big reason for this is the absence of a traffic signal. Realising this as well as its importance in terms of the volume of traffic, GMDA is installing a smart signal at the stretch on a priority basis,” said JS Sindhu, engineer, GMDA (traffic, mobility wing).
Sindhu said that a tender for installing the smart signal was floated last month and bids for finalising a contractor will be opened next month. Sindhu further said that the concessionaire will be given exactly three months to complete the project from the date of allotment.
As per GMDA officials, the project is expected to cost around ₹10 lakh. Sindhu also said that due to the difference in the volume of traffic, GMDA has opted to install a smart signal at the intersection instead of a conventional one.
“As per our study, the traffic volume on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road is almost twice that of the Sector 22/23 Road. Hence, it was vital to ensure a smart mode of signal so that the traffic signal turns green or red depending on the volume of traffic. This would also help commuters to wait for the least amount of time,” said Sindhu.
Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of the Raahgiri Foundation, said that the matter of installing a signal at the intersection was taken up by the foundation with the GMDA last month.
“During the meeting, we highlighted the difficulties caused due to the absence of a signal at the intersection both in terms of traffic management as well as for the pedestrians and cyclists who were facing a major difficulty in crossing the stretch. GMDA has now started the process for changing the same and we will be working with them for identifying more such junctions and intersections in the city where such a change is required,” said Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
100 days of protest: Farmers observe ‘Black Day’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineering student killed as truck rams into scooter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for operating fake call centre in Sector 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man flees with merchandise without paying; booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 booked for demanding protection money from a stone crushing company
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmhouse owners get notices for illegal construction on Aravalli land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents protest against private schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram district to soon launch campaign to improve ground water level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College students stage protest, demanding online examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCG hires contractor to issue water bills all property owners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci
- Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox