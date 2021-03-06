Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system

Work on installing smart traffic signals on Krishna Chowk — a key intersection at Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road — is likely to commence from next month onwards, said Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Saturday.

The intersection is crucial because traffic coming from the directions of sectors 21 and 22 converge with traffic on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, making it a chaotic spot in the absence of a signal. The intersection is also located just a kilometre away from the Kapashera Border, which sees a high volume of traffic. Due to the industries that are located nearby, a large number of pedestrians and cyclists also access this intersection.

Due to the absence of a traffic signal, Gurugram police officials are often seen at the spot during the peak traffic hours managing traffic manually. Hence, to ensure automatic management of the traffic, GMDA officials have decided to finally install a signal on the stretch.

“Krishna Chowk is one of the most congested stretches in the city and a big reason for this is the absence of a traffic signal. Realising this as well as its importance in terms of the volume of traffic, GMDA is installing a smart signal at the stretch on a priority basis,” said JS Sindhu, engineer, GMDA (traffic, mobility wing).

Sindhu said that a tender for installing the smart signal was floated last month and bids for finalising a contractor will be opened next month. Sindhu further said that the concessionaire will be given exactly three months to complete the project from the date of allotment.

As per GMDA officials, the project is expected to cost around ₹10 lakh. Sindhu also said that due to the difference in the volume of traffic, GMDA has opted to install a smart signal at the intersection instead of a conventional one.

“As per our study, the traffic volume on the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road is almost twice that of the Sector 22/23 Road. Hence, it was vital to ensure a smart mode of signal so that the traffic signal turns green or red depending on the volume of traffic. This would also help commuters to wait for the least amount of time,” said Sindhu.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of the Raahgiri Foundation, said that the matter of installing a signal at the intersection was taken up by the foundation with the GMDA last month.

“During the meeting, we highlighted the difficulties caused due to the absence of a signal at the intersection both in terms of traffic management as well as for the pedestrians and cyclists who were facing a major difficulty in crossing the stretch. GMDA has now started the process for changing the same and we will be working with them for identifying more such junctions and intersections in the city where such a change is required,” said Bhatt.