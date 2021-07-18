Heavy rain predicted in Gurugram, orange alert issued

The city is likely to get relief from humidity over the next two days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain alert on Sunday, even as isolated pockets of Gurugram received light rainfall.

A weather warning bulletin issued by the IMD’s meteorological centre in Chandigarh predicted a “heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm or lightning” at isolated places in Gurugram on Monday and Tuesday.

The meteorological centre also issued an orange alert for Gurugram, informing authorities to be prepared for thunderstorms or lightning. “An orange alert has been issued in Gurugram district for Monday and Tuesday due to heavy rain predictions. We are expecting impacts like waterlogging in low-lying areas or disruption in electricity and water supply. Due to rain, roads might be slippery, along with low visibility, so traffic authorities should be prepared,” said an official from the Chandigarh meteorological centre.

The monsoon officially arrived in Delhi-NCR last Tuesday, but the city has only received light rain so far, with humid weather conditions continuing.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius (°C), which was two degrees above normal and a minimum temperature of 30.6°C, which was four degrees above normal.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the temperature in the city is likely to reduce over the next three days due to rain. Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C-32°C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°C-30°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram improved from the moderate to the satisfactory zone of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulleting, with an air quality index of 72.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the satisfactory to moderate category over the next five days, according to a bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Sunday.