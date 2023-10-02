HMRTC proposes to shift Gurgaon Metro depot to Sector 33

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) has floated a proposal to shift the depot of the upcoming Gurugram Metro from the existing location earmarked for the facility in Sector 101 near Basai, to Sector 33 near Subash Chowk, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. If the new location is approved, HMRTC will also drop the plan to construct a 1.85 km spur from Basai to Dwarka Expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The officials said that the land in Basai, located close to the Dwarka Expressway, is unsuitable for construction as it is low-lying and wet, and one acre of additional land is yet to be acquired from the private landowners. If the new location is approved, HMRTC will also drop the plan to construct a 1.85 km spur from Basai to Dwarka Expressway as it will not be required, the officials added.

The proposal was discussed and approved in principle during a meeting of the department of town and country planning, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and HMRTC held on August 11. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Arun Gupta, additional chief secretary, town and country planning department.

The minutes of the meeting said, “It is proposed that the proposed depot location may be shifted to Sector 33, Gurugram where HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) land is available in the open spaces zone.”

During the meeting, it was decided that the department of town and country planning shall put up a proposal to the government to amend the development plans to allow the Metro depot to be operational in open spaces earmarked in Sector 33. It was also decided that only depot and allied ancillary activities will be allowed at the site, and the total land available under open space zone shall be transferred from HSVP to HMRTC with the approval of the competent authority.

Asked about the proposal, HMRTC chairman Ajit Balaji Joshi confirmed the development. “Yes, the shifting of the depot has been proposed. It will save the government at least ₹500 crore, and the spur (to Dwarka Expressway) will not be required,” he said.

Residents living along the Dwarka expressway, meanwhile, said that dropping of the spur will impact Metro connectivity for thousands of residents of the developing sectors between 81 and 99. “If the spur is not constructed, then the majority of the local residents will go to the proposed Sector 9 Metro station, leading to heavy congestion. The government should think for the long term and even if the depot is shifted, the spur should be constructed,” said Pravin Malik, president of United Association of New Gurugram, an RWA body.

On June 7, the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Gurugram Metro extension project from Huda City Metro station, now called Millennium City Centre Metro station, to Cyber Hub in a 26.65 km loop, which would cover the entire old Gurugram region. The cabinet had also approved a 1.85 km spur from Basai to Dwarka expressway, which would have connected the main line with the Metro depot.

As per details shared by the state government, the total completion cost of the project will be ₹5,452 crore. This will be a standard gauge line of 1435 mm (5 ft 8.5 inches).

The proposed 28.5-km Gurugram Metro project will have 27 elevated metro stations and will have a spur from Basai to Dwarka Expressway, as per the approved plan.

The length of the line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber Hub, while passing through Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, and Palam Vihar will be 26.65 km, while the spur from Basai village to Dwarka Expressway will be 1.85 km.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail