Home guard hurt after speeding two-wheeler hits him near Iffco Chowk

A Haryana police home guard was critically injured after being hit by a speeding scooter near Iffco Chowk while he was deployed with a police team for traffic diversion duty for G20 summit, police said on Sunday, adding that the scooter rider, Pushpender (goes by single name), was also injured in the accident. The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday. (Representative Image)

Police said the injured, identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), had sustained severe injuries in the head.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector-18 police station, said that he was still unconscious and was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Sushant Lok-I. “He tried to cross the diversion checkpoint speedily and hit Kumar who was involved in guiding the traffic with hand held lights. The rider was also rushed to hospital. He will be arrested soon,” SHO said.

An FIR was registered against Pushpender under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Gurugram’s Sector-18 police station on Saturday.