News / Cities / Gurugram News / Home guard hurt after speeding two-wheeler hits him near Iffco Chowk

Home guard hurt after speeding two-wheeler hits him near Iffco Chowk

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Police said the injured, identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), had sustained severe injuries in the head.

A Haryana police home guard was critically injured after being hit by a speeding scooter near Iffco Chowk while he was deployed with a police team for traffic diversion duty for G20 summit, police said on Sunday, adding that the scooter rider, Pushpender (goes by single name), was also injured in the accident.

The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday. (Representative Image)
The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday. (Representative Image)

The accident took place at about 7.35pm on Friday.

Police said the injured, identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), had sustained severe injuries in the head.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of Sector-18 police station, said that he was still unconscious and was admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Sushant Lok-I. “He tried to cross the diversion checkpoint speedily and hit Kumar who was involved in guiding the traffic with hand held lights. The rider was also rushed to hospital. He will be arrested soon,” SHO said.

An FIR was registered against Pushpender under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Gurugram’s Sector-18 police station on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out