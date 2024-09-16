Homes for govt elites, still subpar public infra in Gurugram’s Ward 19

Ward 19 in Gurugram, which encompasses areas like Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 30, 31, 32A, 40, Sector 15 Part I and II, parts of Civil Lines, and the Mini Secretariat, is facing multiple civic issues. Despite being home to a thriving business ecosystem and senior government officials, the area is plagued by crumbling infrastructure, encroachment, waterlogging, and rising security concerns. Numerous civic projects, worth crores, remain incomplete, with a lack of satisfactory response from authorities, residents allege. Waterlogging in a residential neighbourhood in Sector 15 Part 2 on Sunday (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Damaged roads and encroachment

One of the most significant concerns for residents of Ward 19 is the condition of the roads, residents claim. The road connecting Gate Number 1 of Jal Vayu Vihar to NH-48 is in dire need of repair, they allege. For years, the road has been encroached upon by eateries and two restaurants, making it a struggle for commuters to pass for residents to use.

According to Atul Dahiya, RWA president of Jal Vayu Vihar, “The road has been in terrible shape for as long as I can remember. We’ve raised the issue multiple times with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the local MLA, but no action has been taken. Our residents are forced to use only one gate because the road is blocked by parked cars and taxis that serve the employees of nearby corporate offices.”

Residents alleged that the illegal opening of a gate by a commercial complex located in the neighbouring area has also worsened the situation. Corporate employees working in the offices located in this complex flood the area during lunch and dinner hours, and open drinking by some at night further endangers the safety of residents, they claimed.

Jaroshni Yadav, another Jal Vayu Vihar resident, said, “Park Centra, Silokhra Village, and NH-48 are at a higher elevation, so whenever there’s heavy rainfall, all the water gushes into our society, causing severe waterlogging. It’s disgusting—dirty diapers and clothes flow into society along with the water. The authorities have done nothing to address this.”

Encroachment is also a serious issue in Sector 40’s market area, where vendors and shopkeepers occupy footpaths and public spaces, leaving little room for pedestrians or vehicles, locals claim. Residents in Sectors 30, 31, and 40 allege that bumpy, uneven roads and encroachments have led to frequent traffic jams and increased accidents. Despite continuous complaints, no maintenance work has been done for over seven years, they added.

Waterlogging and sewage overflow

According to locals, waterlogging remains a perennial issue in Ward 19, especially in low-lying areas like Jal Vayu Vihar, sectors 30 and 31. Residents say that even a brief spell of rain leads to significant water accumulation and sewage overflow due to poor drainage and sewer networks.

Residents have complained that the sewers are not cleaned regularly, and the tender process for cleaning them was only initiated recently, months after the summer season when it was most needed. Locals complain that sewers are not cleaned regularly. A delayed tender for a contract to clean the sewers only added to the problem, leaving streets flooded with sewerage mixed with garbage during the monsoon season.

Narendra Chhillar, a resident of Sector 30, said, “Waterlogging happens every time it rains, and it’s getting worse. Roads have not been repaired for years, and this makes the situation unbearable.”

The waterlogging has also created unsanitary conditions as the stagnant water mixes with garbage, turning streets into hazardous zones. Several residents have reported getting sick due to the unsanitary conditions. Naseeruddin from Sector 40 echoed similar concerns, saying, “The waterlogging affects everything, right from our health, our business, and our daily lives. It’s been years, and the situation is only getting worse.”

Theft and snatching incidents are on rise

In addition to infrastructure issues, the residents of Ward 19 are increasingly alarmed by the rise in thefts and snatchings, even during daylight hours, they claimed. With poor streetlight coverage and inadequate police patrolling, the area has become vulnerable to criminals. “We are living in fear. The number of thefts in the last few months is staggering. We need more frequent police patrolling, but our complaints seem to fall on deaf ears,” said Narendra Chhillar, stressing the need for stronger security measures.

A recent incident saw two suspects on motorcycles snatch a woman’s handbag while she was walking near the NH-48 service lane. “This happened in broad daylight, between 4 and 5 pm, which is a serious concern,” said Prince Arora, a Sector-15 Part-II resident. Despite complaints, residents say there has been no increase in police presence.

Lack of sanitation and garbage collection

Irregular garbage collection is another major issue in parts of the ward, particularly in Sectors 40 and 15 Part I. Heaps of trash accumulate due to the lack of dustbins, and collection services are often halted without notice, locals claimed. “The area is dirty, and it’s getting worse every day. People simply throw food and waste on the road. We need dumpsters at regular intervals, but the authorities seem not to care,” said Sudha Batra, a Sector 40 resident.

Similarly, Ajay Yadav, a resident of Sector 15 Part I, mentioned, “MCG workers sometimes stop collecting garbage, and it creates chaos. We have to intervene with the RWA to get them to restart the service.”

Power supply issues

Jal Vayu Vihar faces frequent power outages during the summer months due to the overloading of its three sub-stations. Each substation is equipped with two transformers, but the inadequate capacity has resulted in regular tripping and outages. Residents claim that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) refuses to maintain the transformers, leaving them to deal with repairs on their own.

Atul Dahiya of Jal Vayu Vihar explained, “Every time there’s a fault, we have to call our electricians to fix it. It’s frustrating because this is not our responsibility—it’s the duty of the power department. We’re paying for a service that we aren’t getting.”

In contrast, residents of Kriti Nagar reported fewer issues. Pawan Kumar, a resident, said, “We don’t face waterlogging or power outages here. Sanitation is under control, but our neighbouring areas, especially those in other wards, are facing severe issues.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Yadav of resident of Sector 15 Part I said, “Power outages in the summer can last for hours.”

Pending civic projects

Several key civic projects in Ward 19 remain unfinished, including a ₹2.5 crore project to build pedestrian and cycle tracks using tiles made from waste plastic along the Rajiv Chowk to 32nd Mile Stone green belt.

According to Ashwani Sharma, the former ward councillor, the pedestrian and cycle track project was initiated in XX but only partial work was completed before the contractor fled after receiving payment. “It was meant to give a safe space to residents for morning and evening walks, but the public money is getting wasted with the project on which work stopped as soon as our tenure ended,” he added.

Additionally, a ₹1 crore project for a roundabout at Jharsa Red Light to honour Shaheed Major Vikas Yadav remains unfinished. A bust was prepared, but the platform and beautification work were left incomplete, residents claimed.

Despite numerous complaints, local authorities have been slow to act. MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar acknowledged the residents’ grievances. “The team is already working to resolve the issues of bad roads across the wards and necessary repair works are also being taken up,” he added.