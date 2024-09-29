Hooda: Congress built ‘Millennium City’, BJP turned It into a ‘Crime City’

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched a scathing attack on the BJP, claiming that under the latter’s rule, Gurugram has transformed from a “Millennium City” into a “Crime City.” Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Mohit Grover, Hooda said that lawlessness under the BJP has driven away businesses and investments, with criminals operating without fear. He said that if the Congress is voted back to power, they will restore rule of law and make the city a hub for investment again. HT Image

“Criminals commit crimes freely while the government watches as a mute spectator. This has resulted in a decline in investments, forcing industries and businessmen to migrate. When the Congress government returns, law and order will be re-established in all of Haryana, including Gurugram,” Hooda declared.

Hooda’s rally saw a significant boost when former BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal’s brother, Rakesh Agarwal, his nephew Deepak Agarwal, and INLD constituency president Vikram Kataria joined the Congress. Hooda warmly welcomed the newcomers, assuring them of respect and cooperation within the party. Senior Congress leader GL Sharma and former MLA Sukhbir Kataria also addressed the gathering in support of Grover.

Hooda said that the public is well aware of the contrasting policies of the BJP and Congress. “BJP has looted the people through endless scams while Congress is committed to putting money back in the hands of the people through welfare schemes,” he said. He accused the BJP of benefiting corrupt businessmen and drug smugglers while neglecting the poor, Dalits, and the elderly.

Highlighting the party’s manifesto, Hooda promised 200,000 jobs, a monthly honorarium of ₹2,000 for women, and a pension of ₹6,000 for the elderly. He also criticised the BJP’s contract system under Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, calling it a den of corruption, where jobs were sold without transparency. Hooda pledged that under Congress rule, all vacant government posts would be filled with complete transparency.

With the Haryana assembly elections fast approaching, Hooda’s rally reinforced Congress’s bid to wrest power from the BJP after a decade.

Vardhan Yadav proposes govt funding of RWAs

A vibrant Citizen Townhall took place at Tulip Clubhouse in Sector 70, bringing together locals, business professionals, and Congress candidate for Badshahpur, Vardhan Yadav, for a discussion on community concerns.

Yadav announced his intention to propose a policy in the state assembly aimed at empowering Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) by providing them direct government funding, independent of MLA funds, to enhance the development of residential communities. “This initiative would significantly reduce the financial burden on residents by lowering maintenance fees and enabling RWAs to operate more efficiently,” Yadav said. This policy is a cornerstone of Yadav’s electoral manifesto, and many attendees felt that it could lead to tangible improvements in their neighbourhoods.

Yadav heard residents’ concerns about infrastructure, traffic management, waste disposal, and community safety.

“This Townhall exemplifies the spirit of democracy where citizens actively participate in shaping their community. I am dedicated to listening to the voices of the people and working together towards a better Gurugram,” Yadav said.