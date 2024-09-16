House help, 2 others steal valuables worth 3cr from Gurugram house; booked

Three people have been booked for fleeing with cash and jewellery worth ₹3 crore from a businessman’s bungalow in Sector 4, police said on Sunday. The accused include their house help and her two associates. (File Photo)

According to police, the theft came to light when the businessman’s wife woke up on Friday to find all lockers and almirahs in the house were broken and the valuables were missing. Police said Naresh Kumar Agarwal deals with manufacturing and supply of ply boards in Delhi-NCR.

The accused include their house help and her two associates. At the time of the incident on Thursday, the woman -- suffering from cancer -- was at home with the house help while the remaining family had gone to Jaipur to attend a wedding. The house help, a native of Nepal and the prime accused in this case, was hired just two weeks back to take care of the patient. Taking advantage of the situation, she mixed sedatives in the woman’s food to make her unconscious. Police said no police verification was conducted before hiring her.

A senior police officer said that about ₹55 lakh cash, diamond, platinum and gold jewellery worth about ₹2.5 crore and other valuables were stolen from the lockers and cupboards. The thieves then filled the stolen valuables in four bags before fleeing the spot.

“CCTV footage shows the accused entering and leaving the premises after the theft. There is a strong suspicion that they may try to cross the international border via Uttar Pradesh or Bihar to enter Nepal for evading arrest,” the police officer said, adding that teams have been pressed into action and counterparts in both the states were being contacted for assistance in nabbing the trio.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the investigation is underway and they are trying to recover the stolen material.

An FIR has been registered on Sunday under relevant BNS sections of theft at the Sector 9A police station.