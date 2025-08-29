The housekeeping staff of Ashoka University went on strike on Thursday morning, staging a protest at Gate 1 of the campus, to demand a hike in wages, annual salary increments, reinstatement of dismissed colleagues, and greater job security. Housekeeping staff at Ashoka University on strike over wages, job security

The strike, which began at 7.15 am, has drawn attention to longstanding grievances among the university’s support staff. Workers allege low pay, arbitrary dismissals, and exploitative conditions enforced by third-party contractors.

According to the protesting workers, their primary demands include increasing monthly salaries from the current ₹12,000–13,000 to ₹18,000, a guaranteed 10% annual salary increment, and the immediate reinstatement of three colleagues dismissed at the end of the last Spring semester. They also want written assurances from both the university and its service provider, Bluspring, that no worker will face punitive action for participating in the strike and that their jobs will be safeguarded going forward.

The Ashoka University Student Government issued a statement expressing full solidarity with the housekeeping staff. “The strike is not just a call to meet immediate demands, but also an urgent appeal to address larger issues of surveillance, exploitation, and injustice faced by them on campus. We will continue to support their demands until they are addressed,” the statement said.

Students also joined in solidarity, highlighting how the dispute exposes deeper concerns about outsourcing and accountability. Many raised questions about the university’s role in monitoring third-party contractors and ensuring basic rights for workers.

Ashoka University, in its response, clarified that some services on campus are contracted out to external vendors. “The terms of engagement are managed by the respective companies and Ashoka University has no role in their decisions,” the university said in a statement, distancing itself from the direct responsibility of the workers’ employment conditions.

Bluspring did not respond to requests for a comment.

The strike continues at Gate 1, with protesters holding placards and slogans demanding justice. As classes and daily operations continue, the standoff has put the spotlight on questions of fairness, institutional responsibility, and workers’ rights within one of India’s leading private universities.