H-RERA to crackdown on unnecessarily delayed constructions

Eight real estate projects in the city were inspected by chairman of the Gurugram bench of Haryana real estate regulatory authority (H-RERA) Arun Kumar on Friday, for checking their construction status. These projects, located on the southern peripheral road (SPR) and Dwarka expressway, have had their promoters appeal for an extension to complete the projects, the authority said. H-RERA officials have reported that they have identified 35 such projects in April which have been granted extensions but the on-ground work has not made satisfactory progression. (Representational image)

“The inspection’s purpose was to check the ground reality. Every project has to be delivered within a timeline but they often get delayed due to various factors and we want to ensure promoters are citing genuine reasons. We will support promoters who are facing problems on ground but priority is on project completions,” said Kumar.

Kumar added that the Gurugram H-RERA will ensure that the projects launched by developers are delivered on time. “The delay in handing the homes over to buyers is one of the major problems faced by new homeowners, resulting in them being harassed, which has to be stopped,” he said.

H-RERA officials have reported that they have identified 35 such projects in April which have been granted extensions but the on-ground work has not made satisfactory progression. “These projects were launched three to four years back and third-party rights had been created as the flats were sold to buyers. They have now been delayed with on-going constructions following extensions. We want these projects to be completed on priority,” the officials added.

According to H-RERA officials, under section 6 and 7(3) of the RERA Act 2016, projects can be granted extension for completion before handing over the units to the allottees. The section 6 of the RERA Act further states that the registration granted may be extended by the authority on application made by the promoter citing force majeure (unavoidable circumstances).