Hry chief secy demands strict action for civic lapses in Ggm

ByAbhishek Behl
Nov 25, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Officials to take legal actions against private contractors if deadlines aren’t met, and work is subpar, Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi directed

Newly appointed Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi, in his review meeting in Gurugram on Sunday, urged officials to be more responsive to public needs and adopt better grievance redressal technologies. Joshi said that key issues like waterlogging, poor roads, and waste management should be prioritised by the administration and civic agencies. “No citizen should face issues related to basic amenities such as electricity, water, and roads,” Joshi said.

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi with senior officials during his review meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi with senior officials during his review meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The chief secretary, in his first review of civic and infrastructure works, directed legal actions against contractors who failed to meet deadlines or deliver quality services. “Officials and employees are the face of the government, and they need to play a strong role in the public interest,” he added.

Joshi further called on the GMDA and MCG to integrate modern technologies into waste management and urban services.

The senior state official also announced plans to convene a high-level meeting in Chandigarh to address critical civic issues such as water supply, drainage, waste management, lighting, and roads. He also directed officials to report on canal water supply issues affecting villages around Gurugram.

During the meeting, GMDA CEO A Sreenivas shared details on measures being taken for road repairs, waterlogging prevention, bus service expansion, and other infrastructure projects. MCG commissioner Ashok Garg discussed upcoming tenders related to energy production from 14,00,000 metric tonnes of waste at Bandhwari. Meanwhile, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar assured that efforts are underway to resolve complaints from RWAs and citizens, saying that public grievances are being addressed diligently by the concerned officials. 

