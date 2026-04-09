Hry CM orders fresh tender, probe into 6-yr delay in Gurugram STP

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to reinvite a tender for the construction of a 100 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhanwapur and ordered an inquiry into the nearly six-year delay in executing the project, which was approved in 2020. Project approved in 2020 saw little progress; CM directs panel to fix accountability as GMDA halts existing tender process. (@NayabSainiBJP/X)

The directions were issued during a high-powered purchase committee meeting chaired by the chief minister in Chandigarh late on Wednesday evening, where several infrastructure projects across the state, including those in Gurugram, were taken up for approval.

According to senior government officials aware of the matter, GMDA had floated a tender for the ₹166 crore project, for which three bidders participated. However, the bidders quoted excessively high rates, prompting the chief minister to cancel the tender and direct that it be reissued under a revised policy framework.

Under the new framework, the contracting company will receive 51 per cent of the payment upon completion of the STP construction, while the remaining 49 per cent will be disbursed after a 10-year maintenance period.

Expressing concern over the prolonged delay, the chief minister directed that responsibility be fixed. “A committee will hold an enquiry into the delay in this project. We will submit the tender again within two months for approval after reframing it,” said a senior government official present at the meeting.

Hemant Kumar, chief engineer, GMDA, confirmed that the tender has been put on hold. “This tender has been put on hold, but the chief minister has approved the project for constructing a 665 MLD main pumping station at Dhanwapur for Surya Vihar at the cost of ₹101 crore. The proposal for appointing a consultant for the proposed drain from Gurugram to Palwal has also been approved, and a Japanese firm has been appointed for this project,” he said.

Officials said other key projects submitted by GMDA were approved in the same meeting.