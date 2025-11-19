Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hry DGP: No extremist will be allowed to hide in campuses

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 05:32 am IST

Singh arrived at the university early on Tuesday with the ADIG (CID) and examined multiple locations allegedly used by the doctors part of the so-called “white-collar” terror module.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday led a room-to-room inspection of suspected hideouts used by accused doctors at the Al-Falah University campus, now central to the investigation into the November 10 Red Fort car blast. After the four-hour raid, Singh said “no extremist will be allowed to hide behind campuses or religious places,” as he ordered an overhaul of surveillance and security checks across Faridabad and Nuh.

The Al Falah University in Faridabad (HT Photo)
The Al Falah University in Faridabad (HT Photo)

Singh arrived at the university early on Tuesday with the ADIG (CID) and examined multiple locations allegedly used by the doctors part of the so-called “white-collar” terror module.

“I spent four hours at the university today. Spoke to security staff, administrative officers, faculty, students, villagers from nearby hamlets, and even the family of the local mosque’s cleric,” Singh said. “We examined the hideouts used by the terrorists.”

He has asked senior district officials to identify and plug all security lapses that enabled “highly radicalised individuals” to move freely on campus and stockpile explosives.

Singh also flagged the disappearance of several faculty members since the crackdown began. “I have directed officials to trace them immediately and alert other state police and central agencies,” he said.

He also raised serious concern over how the university’s internal systems failed to detect suspected activity. “How could such dangerous people use the university as a safe haven? How were they carrying explosives and weapons undetected?” he said.

Singh met groups of students at the varsity to assure them that the intensified investigation was meant to secure their future. “Students should not worry. This action is for their safety and against terrorists,” he said.

He also ordered a district-wide verification drive of religious institutions near the university and across Nuh to ensure “no radical element is attempting to push anyone towards communal extremism.” Any institution found violating the law, he said, would face immediate action.

Singh instructed officers to counter rumours swiftly and respond instantly to any information related to extremist activity. Surveillance teams in Faridabad and Nuh have been expanded, he added, with intelligence-sharing now tighter with Delhi and J&K Police.

“After what we have seen here, our vigilance will only increase. We will not allow campuses or religious institutions to become shelters for extremist networks,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Hry DGP: No extremist will be allowed to hide in campuses
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haryana DGP OP Singh inspected Al-Falah University for connections to the November 10 Red Fort car blast, emphasizing no extremists will hide in educational or religious institutions. Following a four-hour raid, he ordered enhanced security measures and a verification drive in the area, addressing lapses that allowed dangerous individuals to operate undetected.