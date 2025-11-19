Hry DGP: No extremist will be allowed to hide in campuses

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday led a room-to-room inspection of suspected hideouts used by accused doctors at the Al-Falah University campus, now central to the investigation into the November 10 Red Fort car blast. After the four-hour raid, Singh said “no extremist will be allowed to hide behind campuses or religious places,” as he ordered an overhaul of surveillance and security checks across Faridabad and Nuh. The Al Falah University in Faridabad (HT Photo)

Singh arrived at the university early on Tuesday with the ADIG (CID) and examined multiple locations allegedly used by the doctors part of the so-called “white-collar” terror module.

“I spent four hours at the university today. Spoke to security staff, administrative officers, faculty, students, villagers from nearby hamlets, and even the family of the local mosque’s cleric,” Singh said. “We examined the hideouts used by the terrorists.”

He has asked senior district officials to identify and plug all security lapses that enabled “highly radicalised individuals” to move freely on campus and stockpile explosives.

Singh also flagged the disappearance of several faculty members since the crackdown began. “I have directed officials to trace them immediately and alert other state police and central agencies,” he said.

He also raised serious concern over how the university’s internal systems failed to detect suspected activity. “How could such dangerous people use the university as a safe haven? How were they carrying explosives and weapons undetected?” he said.

Singh met groups of students at the varsity to assure them that the intensified investigation was meant to secure their future. “Students should not worry. This action is for their safety and against terrorists,” he said.

He also ordered a district-wide verification drive of religious institutions near the university and across Nuh to ensure “no radical element is attempting to push anyone towards communal extremism.” Any institution found violating the law, he said, would face immediate action.

Singh instructed officers to counter rumours swiftly and respond instantly to any information related to extremist activity. Surveillance teams in Faridabad and Nuh have been expanded, he added, with intelligence-sharing now tighter with Delhi and J&K Police.

“After what we have seen here, our vigilance will only increase. We will not allow campuses or religious institutions to become shelters for extremist networks,” he said.