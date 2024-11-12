Menu Explore
Hry minister pushes for urgent infra boost on Ggm-Jhajjar Rd

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Minister Rao Narbir Singh directed PWD, GMDA, and MCG officials to hold a joint meeting focused on completing road repairs and resolving sewage and drainage issues within a set timeframe

Haryana’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Environment, Forest, and Wildlife, Rao Narbir Singh, conducted a field inspection near Dhankot village on the Gurugram-Jhajjar road on Monday to address infrastructure challenges impacting residents. During the inspection, Singh reviewed road conditions, traffic flow, and drainage systems, acknowledging the Gurugram-Jhajjar road as a vital link between Gurugram and neighbouring districts. Heavy traffic and congestion in Dhankot village were noted as pressing concerns, prompting Singh to instruct officials to develop a targeted action plan for the area, officials said. 

Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh with senior officials during the inspection on Monday. (HT Photo)
Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh with senior officials during the inspection on Monday. (HT Photo)

The minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to hold a joint meeting focused on completing road repairs and resolving sewage and drainage issues within a set timeframe. “The drainage system in Dhankot must be cleared to prevent road waterlogging,” Singh said, adding that immediate repairs to both internal and bypass roads in Dhankot are essential to easing congestion. 

During the inspection, addressing waterlogging near Dhanwapur, Singh received assurances from PWD officials that the issue would be resolved within a month. 

