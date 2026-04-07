Haryana Roadways plans to operate a direct bus service from Gurugram to the Noida International Airport in UP’s Jewar, transport department officials said on Monday. Hry Roadways plans direct bus from Gurugram to Noida Int’l airport at Jewar

This comes after traffic inspectors from Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Ballabhgarh depots conducted a joint field study on a 6-km stretch from the Bulandshahr-Palwal road towards the Jewar Airport on Monday.

Officials privy to the matter said that on March 27, the four depots received a letter from the transport department, and an expert committee inspected the stretch to determine the proposed route’s feasibility. The study aimed to ascertain factors such as the number of buses, ticket price and timetable.

“A detailed survey report will be submitted to the department’s headquarters in the next few days. The route may become operational for passengers by April-end if it is financially viable for the roadways,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Currently, Haryana Roadways’ buses travel up to Hajipur – about 12km from the Jewar airport – before diverting towards Aligarh, officials said. Other than partial routes, the southern Haryana region’s bus connectivity with the Jewar airport depends on a daily service from the nearby Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh sub-tehsil, covering approximately 85km in almost two hours of commuting time.

“The decision to start services from Gurugram is based on high anticipated consumer demand once the Jewar airport becomes fully operational. The route will also reduce passenger load on the Gurugram-Aligarh and the Gurugram-Palwal buses,” the official added.

According to officials, the detailed survey report will be discussed by senior transport officials at the meeting, likely to be held at headquarters within the next few days, before giving a final go-ahead for bus allocations on the 97-km proposed route.

Another daily commuter between Gurugram and Faridabad, Jitender Sharma, 42, said the route will open another option for commuters who miss their bus from Ballabhgarh.