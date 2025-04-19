Hry to become manufacturing hub by 2047: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state is being developed into a major manufacturing hub in alignment with the national goal of building a developed India by 2047. Speaking at a post-budget consultation at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in Manesar, the CM announced a 129% hike in the budget for the industry and commerce department, taking it to ₹1,848.12 crore. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh during a post-Budget interaction with industrialists at Manesar, in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

“This reflects our commitment to make Haryana the country’s next manufacturing engine,” said Saini. He added that the state’s progressive, labour-friendly policies over the past decade have helped Haryana emerge as one of India’s top industrial powerhouses.

10 new industrial townships and infrastructure push

Saini announced that 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) will be developed on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda to strengthen Haryana’s manufacturing base. Land demand for these IMTs is being registered through the e-Bhoomi portal, and the Land Pooling and Land Partnership Policy is being revamped to ensure equitable benefits for landowners.

“These will be world-class smart industrial parks that meet current and future industrial requirements,” said Saini.

Highlighting Haryana’s performance, the CM said the state ranks fifth in GST collection nationally, indicating a strong industrial sector. He credited policies like the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020, and the online single-window clearance system that currently integrates over 150 services across 40 departments. “The system ensures approvals within 15 days. Where corrections are needed, an additional 30 days are granted,” he added.

Welfare of workers and new-age startups in focus

As part of labour welfare, Saini said 300 Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens will be set up across industrial clusters to provide workers with affordable, nutritious meals.

He also emphasised the importance of startups in economic growth. “We will establish incubation centres in every industrial estate to help young entrepreneurs with infrastructure, mentorship, and funding,” Saini added.

The CM noted that Haryana’s location—bordering Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh—gives it unmatched logistics advantages, enhancing its appeal for industries.

Sanitation, road repair and environment goals

Haryana’s industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, who was also present, said tenders have been floated for road repairs, sewage upgrades, and sanitation improvements in all industrial areas. “Work will begin to show results in three months and will be completed in six,” he said, adding that a new industrial policy is also in the pipeline to support job creation and sector expansion.

Singh also urged the industry to prioritise environmental sustainability, especially in curbing plastic use. “We request industries to switch to eco-friendly alternatives in packaging and daily operations,” he added.