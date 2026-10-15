HSPCB fines official over waste dumping in Kharkhara
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹25,000 on the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Dharuhera for open dumping of solid waste in Kharkhara village and discharging stormwater into a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) green belt, officials said on Wednesday
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹25,000 on the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Dharuhera for open dumping of solid waste in Kharkhara village and discharging stormwater into a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) green belt, officials said on Wednesday.
In an order dated October 7, the board’s regional office in Rewari directed the BDPO to deposit the amount within seven days. It also directed the Kharkhara sarpanch to stop discharging stormwater into the green belt immediately.
The action followed a complaint by Kharkhara resident Parkash Yadav, which the board received on October 4.
A field officer inspected the site on October 7 and found evidence of open solid waste dumping, along with stormwater from the village flowing into the HSVP green belt, the order stated.
“The pollution board found serious violations of the waste management rules at the site. If the BPDO fails to deposit the fine, legal action will be taken against the offenders,” said a senior HSPCB official, on the condition of anonymity.
The board cited the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 4, 2024, in an ongoing case concerning waste management in Haryana. It warned that non-compliance could invite further action under the tribunal’s directions and the rules.
Yadav’s petition concerning waste disposal in Kharkhara is pending before the NGT’s principal bench. The tribunal has sought responses from the HSPCB member secretary, the gram panchayat sarpanch, and the Rewari deputy commissioner. The next hearing is scheduled for December 2, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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