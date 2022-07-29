HSPCB, mining department recommends sealing of two stone crusher units in Tauru

Gurugram: The Nuh mining department and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Wednesday sent show cause notices to 12 illegal stone crusher zone units in the district and directed the officials to seal the units at the earliest, said officials on Thursday.

The authorities have been cracking down on illegal mining in all areas in the district, said officials.

Vijay Kumar, Nuh deputy commissioner, said that police have constituted several teams to conduct search operations at illegal mining sites and at crusher zones across the district. “The dedicated police teams have been inspecting stone crusher zone units, and have issued several notices to the operators after they found discrepancies in their records and on the portal. We are taking action against all illegal mining activities across the district, and also focusing on pollution and protection of Aravallis,” Kumar said.

The authorities of the regional office of HSPCB, first issued notices to the 12 crusher zone units in Nuh on July 15, but did not receive any response from the parties concerned.

Meanwhile, on July 19, Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh was allegedly run over and killed by a dump truck while he was out acting on a tip-off involving illegal mining in Panchgaon’s Chilla village. Following his death, the authorities started taking strict action against the violators even more and escalated the crackdown on illegal mining across the state, according to officials.

Vijay Chaudhary, regional officer of HSPCB, said that they also have recommended sealing of two stone crusher zone units in Silkho village in Tauru. “The two stone crusher units have not been adhering to pollution control measures, following which show cause notices were issued to them for prosecution, and closure of the units. The owners were asked to submit valid documents on air pollution control measures (APCMs) being followed by them, along with photographic proof within the next 15 days from the date of the issuance of notice i.e on July 15. However, they failed to do so,” Chaudhary said.

According to DC Kumar, even the Nuh mining department issued show cause notices to the 12 stone crusher units based on several irregularities being noticed there.

Anil Atwal, Nuh mining officer, said that they conducted search operations at these sites and served 12 show cause notices to the violators on Wednesday. “We had issued notices to them earlier as well, but to no avail. The stock and raw material found at the sites did not match their records. Even the online transit passes had discrepancies, and the incoming and outgoing stock records had variations,” Atwal said.

According to Atwal, the department has also issued show cause notices to several illegal stone crusher units in Rewasan, Tauru, Silkhon, Buraka, Atta and Chajjupur zones. “We have found irregularities related to stock, and also illegally mined raw materials from there. We will take further action against the violators, following their response to the notices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana forest department has issued directions to officials concerned to increase vigil in the area amid tip-offs about the rampant illegal mining of minor minerals, including stone, despite a ban by the Supreme Court in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli hills.

According to police, they will use high-tech devices and drones in Aravallis to check illegal mining. Also, special teams will be formed who will check the drone images and will collect data on a daily basis and will be shared with senior officials, they said. Raids are being conducted at illegal crusher zones who have been operating in the district, and supplying construction materials to construction sites. A special drive was also launched to verify the drivers of dump trucks to get details on how many vehicles are involved in the illegal mining, said police.

