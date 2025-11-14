HSVP to build convention centre in Sector 29, six acre land identified

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started the process to develop a state of the art convention centre in Sector 29, Gurugram, said HSVP officials aware of the matter, adding that a six acre plot has been identified for the same. A six acre plot has been identified for the same, said HSVP officials.

A senior HSVP official said that authority is already working on the directions of the state government to build a world class convention centre. “Tender documents are being prepared to hire a consultant in the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

As per the HSVP official, the consultant will be apprised about the plan of the proposed convention centre, based on which the project will be designed. “The convention centre will have space for hosting large and small conferences and events including corporate meets. It will also have adequate parking space, and the primary purpose will be to provide the latest facilities for holding large events,” he said, adding that they will focus on building a modern, eco-friendly complex.

Presently, Gurugram does not have a large convention centre. Union minister for housing and urban development Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the 18th UMI conference last Friday, had announced that a large convention centre will be built in the city, and he will take up the matter with the state government on priority.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official had earlier said that the proposed convention centre in Sector 29 would most likely be developed on the lines of India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi.