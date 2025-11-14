Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

HSVP to build convention centre in Sector 29, six acre land identified

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 04:00 am IST

The convention centre will have space for hosting large and small conferences and events including corporate meets. The primary purpose will be to provide the latest facilities for holding large events, said officials.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started the process to develop a state of the art convention centre in Sector 29, Gurugram, said HSVP officials aware of the matter, adding that a six acre plot has been identified for the same.

A six acre plot has been identified for the same, said HSVP officials.
A six acre plot has been identified for the same, said HSVP officials.

A senior HSVP official said that authority is already working on the directions of the state government to build a world class convention centre. “Tender documents are being prepared to hire a consultant in the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

As per the HSVP official, the consultant will be apprised about the plan of the proposed convention centre, based on which the project will be designed. “The convention centre will have space for hosting large and small conferences and events including corporate meets. It will also have adequate parking space, and the primary purpose will be to provide the latest facilities for holding large events,” he said, adding that they will focus on building a modern, eco-friendly complex.

Presently, Gurugram does not have a large convention centre. Union minister for housing and urban development Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the 18th UMI conference last Friday, had announced that a large convention centre will be built in the city, and he will take up the matter with the state government on priority.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official had earlier said that the proposed convention centre in Sector 29 would most likely be developed on the lines of India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / HSVP to build convention centre in Sector 29, six acre land identified
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is developing a state-of-the-art convention centre in Sector 29, Gurugram, on a six-acre plot, responding to state government directives. Tender documents for hiring a consultant will be prepared shortly. The centre aims to host various events and provide modern facilities, addressing the city's lack of large venues, similar to the India International Centre in Delhi.