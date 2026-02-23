HSVP to develop new residential sectors in Gurugram, Faridabad

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process to develop new residential sectors in Faridabad and Gurugram, officials said on Sunday. The procurement of land will be carried out in phases with the first phase to be launched in March, a senior HSVP official said. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Land has been identified in the two NCR districts, besides other districts in the state which will be procured through the Haryana e-bhoomi portal or the land pooling policy of the state government. The procurement of land will be carried out in phases with the first phase to be launched in March, a senior HSVP official said.

According to officials, land will be procured in Gurugram from landowners to develop sectors 36A, 37, 68, 69, and 70. These sectors will be launched in the first phase.

They also mentioned that sectors 68 and 70 are located on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with close connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram-Sohna Highway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Sectors 36A and 37 are also located near the Dwarka Expressway.

In the second phase, sectors 32 and 33 in Sohna, sector 3 in Farrukhnagar, and sectors 2, 3, and 4 in Pataudi will be developed, officials said.

Notably, 115 sectors have been developed under the Gurugram-Manesar Development Plan and the HSVP has developed sector 1 to 57. However, in the last 20 years, the authority has not developed any new residential real estate in the city.

HSVP officials said apart from Gururgam, they will procure land in Faridabad to develop sectors 94A, 96, 99, 101, 102, 103, 140, 141, and 142 as residential sectors. There are plans to develop sector 100 as a commercial sector. Additionally, sector 96A and Sector 97A will be developed as public and semi-public sectors, they added.

HSVP chief administrator Chander Shekhar Khare said, “The land will not be acquired but procured. The objective is to make developed residential and commercial property available to buyers. Apart from private developers, buyers will have an option to buy plots from HSVP.” The first phase of the work has been carried out in Faridabad and will soon be taken up in Gurugram, he added.