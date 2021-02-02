IND USA
HSVP to take action against institutional plot owners for violating norms

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to take action against institutional plot holders for violating regulations
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to take action against institutional plot holders for violating regulations. As per HSVP officials, these plot holders have either not made payments for allotment of plots, or have delayed construction or failed to adhere to the required timeline. The authority has sought a detailed list of such allottees from zonal administrators.

In a letter issued on January 25, the chief administrator, HSVP, asked the zonal administrators of Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Panchkula and Rohtak to identify institutional plot holders who have not deposited the 15 percent margin money, those who have deposited only 15 percent margin money and not the rest, and those who have only made a partial payment. The letter further stated that the timeline for the construction of plots was between two and five years. Although this was later extended up to eight years but several plot holders have failed to adhere even to the extended timeline.

“It has been observed that there are several such allottees who have not made complete payment for plots. There are also others who have not carried out construction as per the norms but no action has been taken against them,” stated the letter, adding that a complete list of such plots should be prepared and submitted to the headquarters by February 8.

The institutional plots are allotted to different categories of institutions, including social, charitable, religious and philanthropic ones. These are also allotted to educational institutions, businesses and government organisations. In Gurugram, the authority has developed sectors 18, 32 and 44 for institutional allotment, said officials.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, said that they will prepare a detailed list of such plots and also ask the allottees to make payments and meet all other requirements for the allotment.

