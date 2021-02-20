IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Industry inputs to be sought for state policy
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Industry inputs to be sought for state policy

Officials said that the industrial policy of Haryana in coming years will be formulated after taking inputs and suggestions from representatives of industries located in the 10 largest industrial estates of the state
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Officials said that the industrial policy of Haryana in coming years will be formulated after taking inputs and suggestions from representatives of industries located in the 10 largest industrial estates of the state.

Sunil Sharma, chief coordinator, industry, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), following a meeting with industrial associations from Gurugram on Friday, said that three representatives each from these estates would be asked for their inputs with regard to future policies.

The meeting was attended by Udyog Vihar Association of Gurugram, IMT Manesar Industrial Association, Industrial Development Association of Sector-37, besides associations from Faridabad, Rewari and Bawal.

During a discussion to promote industrialisation in the state, Sharma stated that they will hold a one-day workshop in which industry representatives can submit their inputs on policy formation.

He said that simplification of instalment payment of industrial plots in industrial estates developed by HSIIDC is also being considered. In this proposed scheme, a rebate would be given to allottees who make the entire payment in one go at the time of allotment and also to those who pay their instalments at regular intervals.

Sharma also said that a survey will be conducted to know the present status of the industrial plots. Detailed information, including FAR of the plot of each industrial unit, height of the buildings, covered area, violations, etc, will be noted down along with a self undertaking from the entrepreneur concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG sets June 30 deadline for takeover of DLF 1-3

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a deadline of June 30 for DLF to complete all the remaining civic infrastructure works in DLF Phases 1-2-3 and hand over the three colonies to the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three held for operating fake call centre in Udyog Vihar

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The chief minister’s Flying Squad on late Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating out of a building in Udyog Vihar Phase-2 for the past four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Industry inputs to be sought for state policy

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Officials said that the industrial policy of Haryana in coming years will be formulated after taking inputs and suggestions from representatives of industries located in the 10 largest industrial estates of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to strengthen enforcement against illegal colonies, building violations

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The department of town and country planning(DTCP) in Gurugram and its counterparts in other districts have decided to further strengthen enforcement against illegal colonies, and constructions and violations in licensed colonies across the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccination: Health dept identifies 9,155 duplicate entries of health staff on Co-Win platform

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Over 9,155 duplicate entries of healthcare workers, registered as Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries on the Co-Win application, have been identified by the district and state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP carries out demolition drive in Farruknagar

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a demolition drive in Farrukhnagar in which three colonies were demolished amid protests by residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 100 protesters, including women, sat on the railway tracks and raised slogans against the government and the farm laws.(ANI)
More than 100 protesters, including women, sat on the railway tracks and raised slogans against the government and the farm laws.(ANI)
gurugram news

Protesters take over railway tracks at Patli station; impact minimal, say police

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The police had deployed around 150 personnel in the area to ensure that no damage is caused to the government property and no violence took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, at least 2,002 of the 2,881 targeted healthcare workers took the second jab. In picture - Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) getting Covid-19 vaccine.(ANI)
On Thursday, at least 2,002 of the 2,881 targeted healthcare workers took the second jab. In picture - Vinay Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) getting Covid-19 vaccine.(ANI)
gurugram news

Footfall remains low for first and second dose vaccinations

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:44 PM IST
"Only 13,000 front-line workers of 18,000 have been inoculated till now. In case of healthcare workers, only 2371 of the 24,000 have taken the second jab,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kherki Daula toll plaza, which is generally a major bottleneck, saw passage of few vehicles on Sunday. (Yogesh Kumar/HT Photo)
Kherki Daula toll plaza, which is generally a major bottleneck, saw passage of few vehicles on Sunday. (Yogesh Kumar/HT Photo)
gurugram news

U-turn ahead of Kherki Daula toll plaza compounds traffic issues

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Officials said that a sudden rush of traffic leads to congestion at this spot as hundreds of vehicles take the U-turn to avoid paying the toll, leaving those heading towards Delhi with no space to move forward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters who do not have a FASTag have to pay double the toll amount for the violation.(HT Photo)
Commuters who do not have a FASTag have to pay double the toll amount for the violation.(HT Photo)
gurugram news

Penalty collection up at Kherki Daula toll plaza, traffic woes continue

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Following the implementation of the digital-only toll collection at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the penalty collected from commuters not using FASTags has increased by four to five times on Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Thursday evening.(Unsplash | Representational image)
The CCTV camera footage in the area is being scanned for clues, but no headway was made until Thursday evening.(Unsplash | Representational image)
gurugram news

Foetus recovered from drain in Sec 31 private colony

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
A foetus was found in a drain in a private colony of Sector 31 on Wednesday evening, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim was walking towards her house in Farrukhnagar’s Dhanawas village around 4pm when the incident took place.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
The victim was walking towards her house in Farrukhnagar’s Dhanawas village around 4pm when the incident took place.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
gurugram news

Woman dies after being hit by car driven by learner

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Locals took the injured woman to a civil hospital in Sector 10 where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday evening, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Miyawaki method is heavily dependent on enhancing soil quality by first digging up the earth, and then pouring in large amounts of compost and natural material such as rice husk, which help retain water.(HT File Photo)
The Miyawaki method is heavily dependent on enhancing soil quality by first digging up the earth, and then pouring in large amounts of compost and natural material such as rice husk, which help retain water.(HT File Photo)
gurugram news

MCG, Gurujal plan pilot urban forest based on Miyawaki method

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Gurujal has shortlisted at least 10 available open spaces in the city where a pilot project — to test the feasibility of this proposal — will begin later this year, officials privy to the matter confirmed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Delivery of government schemes remains poor in Gurugram district

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram remains a poorly performing district in the state with regard to timely delivery of services under Right to Service (RTS) Act, as over 37,000 applications related to government schemes and services are pending to be addressed by various government departments on the Antyodaya Saral e-governance platform
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: DTCP asks revenue dept not to register properties without NoC

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) wrote to the revenue department on Wednesday urging that the registration of properties that have been sealed should not be carried out till a no-objection certificate (NoC) is issued by the department
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP