Industry inputs to be sought for state policy
Officials said that the industrial policy of Haryana in coming years will be formulated after taking inputs and suggestions from representatives of industries located in the 10 largest industrial estates of the state.
Sunil Sharma, chief coordinator, industry, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), following a meeting with industrial associations from Gurugram on Friday, said that three representatives each from these estates would be asked for their inputs with regard to future policies.
The meeting was attended by Udyog Vihar Association of Gurugram, IMT Manesar Industrial Association, Industrial Development Association of Sector-37, besides associations from Faridabad, Rewari and Bawal.
During a discussion to promote industrialisation in the state, Sharma stated that they will hold a one-day workshop in which industry representatives can submit their inputs on policy formation.
He said that simplification of instalment payment of industrial plots in industrial estates developed by HSIIDC is also being considered. In this proposed scheme, a rebate would be given to allottees who make the entire payment in one go at the time of allotment and also to those who pay their instalments at regular intervals.
Sharma also said that a survey will be conducted to know the present status of the industrial plots. Detailed information, including FAR of the plot of each industrial unit, height of the buildings, covered area, violations, etc, will be noted down along with a self undertaking from the entrepreneur concerned.
