Inflation, economic duress make Ravana shorter, single-headed this year in Gurugram

The impact of two years of pandemic restrictions and the havoc they wrought on the economy was nowhere more visible than in the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna, which this Dussehra turned out to be of a much “reduced” stature than their “towering” versions in the years before the pandemic.

Increased cost of raw products and fewer donations ensured that Gurugram burnt shorter effigies of Ravana and his kin on Wednesday to mark Dussehra and signify the symbolic victory of good over evil.

The cost-cutting was such that at some locations, effigies of Ravana had only one head, instead of the mythical 10 that the Asura king is believed to have possessed.

Organisers said the cost-cutting was necessitated largely due to the rising cost of raw materials. Adding to that problem was the fact that monetary donations have dwindled this year.

So, the Ravana effigy at Sector 12A ground stood a mere 60 foot tall, compared to the 100 foot giant that went up in flames the previous years.

Raj Saini, media coordinator of Shri Durga Ram Leela committee, Jacobpura, which organises Ramlila at the Gaushala ground, said the cost of effigies has gone up manyfold and the limited budget meant they had to buy shorter ones.

“High inflation and the pandemic forced organisers to cut down on the size of effigies. Gurugram used to be known for its “towering” celebrations. But because the effigies were smaller this year, the number of visitors also decreased. Also, the sizes were reduced for the safety of the public as firecracker flames go up a long way in the air,” he said.

Artists involved in manufacturing the effigies said organisers further cut cost by ordering Ravanas with a single head.

Ram Swaroop of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, who has been making effigies for the past 15 years in Gurugram’s Sector 14, said the market is still dull and the number of buyers has drastically decreased. “People have tight budgets this year and they wanted a shorter Ravana and that too with just one head. Many Ramlila committees did away with the effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnath. I used to sell at least 200 effigies before, but this year, I sold only 70,” he said.

Artisan Mukesh Kumar, who has been making effigies for the past 20 years in Sector 14, said, “The cost of effigies has almost doubled compared to last year. The price of paper and bamboo has risen, and we also have to use eco-friendly crackers that don’t create pollution. All that only adds to the cost.”

Kumar said until 2019, many residential societies used to order Ravana effigies of 20 feet or more. “This year, we received orders for 5-10 foot tall effigies. Effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnath were hardly requested by anyone.”

Rajkumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 residents’ welfare association, said they celebrated Dussehra by burning a 12 foot effigy of Ravana, and 10 foot effigies of Meghnath and Kumbhakarna. “We bought effigies of reduced height as we had a limited budget,” he said.

