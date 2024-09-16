Infra grows, but basic amenities short in Gurugram’s Ward 18

Ward 18 in Gurugram, which encompasses areas like Patel Nagar, Barafkhana, and Jacobpura, has undergone significant infrastructural improvements over the past few years, according to officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Over ₹100 crores have been spent on upgrading sewer systems, water pipelines, and roads, along with establishing a more reliable water supply, officials claimed. Despite these advancements, residents continue to face persistent civic issues, including sanitation problems, illegal dumping, and stray animal menace. Illegally dumped the garbage in empty plot in Barafkhana in Ward 18. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Sewer system modernisation

One of the most significant upgrades in Ward 18 has been the overhaul of the sewer system. According to residents, newly laid sewer lines and repairs to damaged sections have substantially reduced sewage overflows, which were once frequent.

Naresh Gupta, a resident of Jacobpura, explained the improvement: “The new sewer connections to New Railway Road and Shiv Murti have made a big difference. Earlier, we would have to deal with sewage backflow regularly, but now things are much better. However, stray dog issues and the occasional money menace remain problematic.”

Progress in water supply, roads, roads and electric infra

Alongside sewer improvements, the water supply system in Ward 18 has seen substantial changes, which residents are particularly pleased with. Old, leaking water pipelines were repaired or replaced, and a new booster pumping station in Patel Nagar was constructed for ₹2 crore, significantly improving the water supply. Additionally, 13 tube wells were made functional, further stabilising water availability. Despite these advances, some areas still experience temporary waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

However, during heavy rainfall, there are instances of temporary waterlogging in a few areas. Although this water drains out quickly, it still poses a minor inconvenience to residents during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, road conditions in Ward 18 have improved considerably, with major stretches resurfaced and widened, reducing traffic congestion and improving mobility. However, not all roads have seen the same attention. The dividing road between Patel Nagar and Sector-15 Part II remains in poor condition, despite repeated requests for repairs. Similarly, interior roads in Barafkhana and Jacobpura still need maintenance, which has caused frustration among residents.

Similarly, electricity supply in Ward 18 has become more reliable, with power outages now rare. Seven high-tension 11kV overhead wires in Patel Nagar and other areas were replaced with underground cables, enhancing safety and reducing power disruptions during storms. However, some areas like Barafkhana still have electric poles covered with vegetation, which poses a potential safety risk, residents claimed.

Sanitation: An ongoing struggle

Despite the infrastructural improvements, sanitation remains a major concern for residents. Inconsistent garbage collection and irregular street sweeping continue to plague the ward.

Former councillor Subhash Singla claimed to have held multiple meetings with contractors to address the sanitation issues, but they have failed to resolve the problem. “The sanitation workers are inconsistent, and the streets are often not unswept for days. We have raised the issue multiple times, but there has been no permanent solution,” added Singla.

Barafkhana has a particular issue with illegal dumping, with an empty plot turning into a hazardous waste site. The accumulation of waste has attracted mosquitoes, flies, and other pests, leading to concerns about the spread of diseases. “This plot has become a health hazard. The authorities need to take immediate action to clean it up and prevent further dumping,” said Manoj Gupta, a resident of Barafkhana.

Safety and security: A growing concern

Ward 18 has seen an increase in thefts and attacks, particularly in Patel Nagar, leading to growing concerns about safety. Residents have called for increased police presence to deter these crimes. Shiv Kumar, a resident, shared his experience: “There have been several incidents where people have been attacked and their belongings stolen. There is a growing sense of fear in the community, and we need more police presence to prevent such incidents.”

Multilevel parking projects: A step toward solving congestion

The area has seen much development in terms of civic projects as well. Three multilevel parking projects, collectively worth ₹250 crores, are underway in Ward 18 to address long-standing parking congestion issues. The project at Kaman Sarai, nearing completion, is expected to ease parking woes and includes a shopping complex to generate revenue. This ₹147 crore project is anticipated to be operational within four months, while the other two projects at Badi Masjid and near Ramlila Ground are also progressing.

Resident voices mixed reactions to the development

While many residents appreciate the infrastructural improvements made in Ward 18, others remain frustrated with the lingering issues. Some residents are satisfied with the upgrades to the water and sewer systems, as well as the improvement in road conditions. “We have seen a lot of progress in the last few years. The roads are better, and the water supply is more consistent,” said Rajeev Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar.

However, others are concerned about the unresolved problems related to sanitation, illegal dumping, and security. “The sanitation issues are serious, and they have not been addressed properly. We also need more attention to security, as thefts, snatching and attacks are becoming more common,” said Manoj Gupta from Barafkhana.

Ward 18 has seen significant modernization, with improvements in sewer systems, water supply, road conditions, and electric infrastructure. The ongoing multi-level parking projects are expected to further alleviate congestion. However, issues like sanitation, illegal dumping, and safety concerns remain unaddressed, hindering the overall development of the ward.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that there are several more developmental works which are in the pipeline for the ward. “They all will be executed soon. Besides, funds are being timely allocated for any construction work. We are also putting effort to expedite the construction work of all three multilevel parking because it will ease up traffic congestion not only for the residents but for several areas nearby the ward too,” he added.

(With inputs from Ishita Singh)