Japanese national falls to death from 14th floor in Gurugram house

A 34-year-old woman allegedly fell to death on Thursday from her house on the 14th floor of a society in Sector 53, police said, adding that no foul play is suspected as of now. The woman shifted to a rented accommodation in Sector 53 with her husband and two minor children in September last year. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman is from Japan and shifted to a rented accommodation in Sector 53 of the city with her husband — a senior executive in an international banking firm — and two minor children in September last year.

Investigators said the incident took place at about 6am on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.

Police said this may be a case of suicide or accident and no foul play has been suspected in the post mortem.

Inspector Sandeep (single name), station house officer of Sector 53 police station, said that the woman was undergoing medication for mental ailments.

“Either she died by suicide or fell after losing balance. Suspicion for falling after losing balance has cropped up as her damaged mobile phone was also recovered on the ground along with the body. We are scanning CCTV footage of the society for clues,” he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the apartment or from near the body.

The Japanese embassy has also been alerted about the incident, the SHO said.