Job aspirant forced to open accounts for crime, two held in Gurugram

A 29-year-old man from Mumbai was lured to Gurugram under the pretence of a job offer and then coerced into opening more than a dozen bank accounts which were then used by cybercriminals, said police on Thursday. They added that the two suspects involved with the case were arrested on Wednesday. Police added that the accused had promised the victim a job and brought him to Gurugram (Representational Image)

The victim identified as Shahil Shahan Sharif, a resident of Mira Road, Mumbai, met Bunty Kumar from Kurukshetra, Haryana, in May, reported investigators. They added that Kumar had promised Sharif a job and brought him to Gurugram on May 26, settling him in a Palam Vihar rental.

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Priyanshu Dewan revealed that Kumar had introduced Sharif to his associate Rishu from Hanshi in Hisar. The accused then assured Sharif that they were in contact with four to five private firms regarding his job placement, said Dewan.

“Under the pretence of needing multiple accounts for various fees and salary deposits, the suspects took Sharif to numerous banks for opening these accounts,” Dewan added. The accused took Sharif to banks including Federal Bank on MG Road, HDFC Bank in Palam Bihar, Canara Bank in Sukhrali, and the Sector 31 branches of Indian Bank and Union Bank, the police reported, adding that they took possession of all account kits given to Sharif.

“After nearly 25 days, Sharif suspected foul play and reported it to the police,” Dewan said. He added that the accounts and SIM cards were used by cybercriminals in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to defraud people nationwide

The suspects also involved a fourth accomplice, Jitender Kumar from Hisar, who used Sharif’s Aadhaar and PAN cards to obtain multiple SIM cards linked to the bank accounts, police said. According to Dewan, Sharif remained unaware of the scam until the suspects handed over the kits and SIM cards to another accomplice, Sanju.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the four suspects under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the cybercrime police station (west) on Wednesday, said police. Rishu and Kumar were arrested from Sector 31 on the same day.

According to the police, during interrogation, Rishu and Kumar admitted to receiving ₹10,000 commission per bank account provided to the criminals and had duped many others similarly. At least ₹12 lakh from various frauds were funnelled through the accounts Sharif was forced to open, ACP Dewan said, adding that police are still seeking the arrest of Bunty and Sanju, among other suspects.