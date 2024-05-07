Khattar seeks votes on development, Babbar promises communal brotherhood

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday appealed to voters in Nuh not to get influenced by “Congress propaganda” and voter for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), promising development and upliftment of the poor. Congress candidate Raj Babbar, also campaigning in the region on the day, termed the Lok Sabha polls “a fight to save the Constitution and democracy”. Former chief minister and Karnal parliamentary constituency candidate, Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State and BJP Gurugram parliamentary constituency candidate, Rao Inderjit Singh during Vijay Sankalp rally at Firozpur Jhirka in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Firozepur Jhirka, Khattar said his government worked for the development of the region and will continue to do so. He asked the electorate to vote for Rao Inderjit Singh, keeping aside differences in religion and cases.

The Mewat region, spanning Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, is dominated by Meo Muslims who are agriculturists and dairy farmers. Meo Muslims in Nuh district, which is part of Gurgaon parliamentary constituency, have historically preferred the INLD or the Congress in the elections. In the 2019 general elections, Congress candidate captain Ajay Singh Yadav had polled more than 300,000 votes from the three constituencies of Nuh, Punhana and Firozepur Jhirka of the total 495,000 lakh he got.

The region has been hit with communal violence on multiple occasions. In August 2023, Nuh, Punhana and Firozepur Jhirka were mired in clashes that erupted during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ organised on July 31. The riots led to the death of six persons.

Khattar said that people of the Mewat region, particularly minorities, should understand that a “fear psychosis” is created that BJP will hurt the interests of Muslims, terming it a propaganda of the Congress. “In the past 10 years, people of Nuh and Haryana have witnessed a safe and secure environment under the BJP and also seen development. We have built the canal feeder, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and several other works at the local level, without discrimination. I appeal to you to ensure that BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh wins the election in Mewat by 200,000 votes,” he said.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP government, he said permanent houses were given to poorer sections, toilets were built, water was provided throught taps, cooking gas was made available and medical treatment cover of up to ₹5 lakh provided under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh said: “I have a close connection with Nuh and appeal to people to vote for the BJP to ensure that development and growth continues unhindered in the region.”

Singh, who has won the Gurugram seat twice, said he worked closely with all sections of the society in the aftermath of Nuh violence. “I expect strong support and even the minority community will vote for BJP in large numbers,” he said.

The Congress on Tuesday also put its energies into canvassing voters in Nuh, Punhana and adjoining areas, which have been a stronghold.

A series of meetings were addressed by party candidate Raj Babbar, who said that this election was a fight to save the Constitution of the country and democracy, “which has been come under increasing attack from the ruling dispensation”. Congress leaders said that Babbar started his campaign from Rithauj on Sohna Road, where a large number of people met him and assured their support to the Congress.

“The response of the people and workers was spontaneous wherever we went in Nuh, Punhana and adjoining villages. The people have assured us vote and support, and this is going to be one-sided for Congress. I have assured the people that we will work for communal brotherhood and end the backwardness of region,” said Babbar.

Babbar also said that poor condition of health care and education system in the area was shocking. “The lack of good hospitals, good schools, colleges and opportunities has not been addressed. Once the Congress comes to power, all these issues will be addressed,” he said.