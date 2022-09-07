Landowners in Manesar to hold protest on September 18, to boycott BJP

Protesting land owners in Manesar plan to hold a statewide protest on September 18 at Pachgaon Chowk to demand the government release 1,810 acres of their land it acquired or pay them the market rate of ₹15 crore per acre. The decision was taken at a mahapanchayat organised by land owners of Kasan, Kukdola and Sehrawan in Manesar on Tuesday. The land owners and participants of the mahapanchayat also said that a decision on blocking the highway and intensifying the agitation against the state government could also be taken on September 18.

The mahapanchayat, attended by panchayat members from across the state, also decided that they will boycott the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to listen to the grievances of the farmers and refusing their demands. Leaders from opposition parties, including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, also supported the farmers and said that they will back the agitation against forcible acquisition of their land.

“We have decided to hold a mahapanchayat and a major protest at Pachgaon Chowk on September 18 in which farmers and land owners from across the state will participate to protest against the forcible acquisition of land. We have also decided to boycott the ruling BJP as it is not listening to our grievances,” said Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan.

The process to acquire 1810 acres of land in Kasan, Kukdola and Sehrawan began in 2011 but the matter got tied up in litigation. In 2020, the Punjab and Haryana high court vacated the stay after which the acquisition process resumed. On August 16 this year, the district administration announced the final award for the acquisition and fixed rates between ₹70 lakh and ₹91 lakh per acre.

Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson, said that all efforts are being made to find an amicable solution to this issue, and several meetings in this regard have already been held. “No action will be taken against the interest of the people of Haryana. A solution to this issue will be found soon,” he said.

Representatives of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Dohlidar Sangharsh Samiti, Sarv Samaj Khap, Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha and leaders from different political parties participated in the panchayat and supported the cause of the farmers.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former minister captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who attended the mahapanchayat said that BJP leaders from south Haryana had a strong say in both state and central governments but they were keeping quiet despite the injustice being meted out to the farmers, who have always supported the BJP in this region. “These leaders should support their voters instead of keeping quiet,” he said.

The AAP alleged that the BJP government was working for the corporate sector and it was against common people, and accorded its support to the farmers.

Naveen Jaihind, senior AAP leader, who participated in the mahapanchayat said that they will support the farmers with all their might. He also exhorted the land owners to unite and intensify the agitation.

Congress leader from Mewat Ramzan Choudhary said that people of Manesar and south Haryana will get full support in this agitation.

Last week the protesters had carried out a protest at mini-secretariat in Gurugram and sought permission from the authorities to commit mass suicide.

The protesters alleged that 7,700 acres of land has already been acquired by the government in past last three decades and they will be left with nothing if the government takes over this land as well.

