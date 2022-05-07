Liquor all set to get cheaper in Gurugram as state govt cuts taxes
The prices of imported foreign liquor (IFL) in Gurugram are likely to decrease from June as the excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) on the sale of liquor have been reduced as part of Haryana’s new excise policy announced on Friday.
The new rules, which will come into effect from June 12, aim to counter the Capital’s excise policy which was released in November, under which bars and restaurants serving liquor can remain open till 3am, by allowing bars in Gurugram to stay open till 8am as long as their owners pay the excise department an annual additional fee of ₹20 lakh, excise officials said. The timings for liquor vends remain unchanged (from 8am to 12am), said officials. The policy will also allow more liquor vends in a single zone, and drinking places adjacent to liquor vends, which were called “ahatas”, have been renamed as “taverns”.
VK Beniwal, the deputy commissioner of excise and taxation, Gurugram (east), said that as part of the policy, 60% of excise duty and 4% of VAT have been reduced on IFL. “The overall prices will reduce after re-tendering of the vends (annual auction of vends) in June. There has been a slight decline in the excise duty and VAT on India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) but only for limited brands, including Blenders Pride, Teachers, 100 Pipers,” he said.
Vendors said that the price of imported scotch is likely to go down by ₹300 to ₹450 for a one-litre bottle, and that of IMFL whisky by ₹150 to ₹300. Even beer will become cheaper with a case of 12 set to cost ₹150 less.
Beniwal said that since there is no maximum retail price on liquor in Haryana, they can sell it at any price without having to give discounts, and still offer customers better deals than Delhi. “Liquor shops will reduce their prices and will compete with Delhi and duty-free shops. Now footfall will increase in Gurugram,” he said.
Officials said earlier there used to be two liquor vends in a zone, the number has now been increased to four, and to prevent drunken behaviour in public, only one tavern will be allowed in a retail zone. Beniwal said, “The number of liquor vends will also increase in the city and the revenues will go up. It will be mandatory for all liquor vends and restaurants to issue invoices through Point of Sale to increase transparency. In case of violation of this provision, a penalty of ₹5,000 per incident shall be imposed on the licensee and repeated violations will attract cancellation of licence,” he said..
-
Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
-
828 PhD scholars walk away with degrees at Panjab University’s 69th convocation
After a long wait of three years, as many as 828 PhD scholars, who completed their doctorates since 2019, were awarded their degrees at Panjab University's 69th annual convocation on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8. Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26.
-
Punjab RERA comes to aid of buyers left in lurch by GBP Group
Coming to the rescue of thousands of investors left in the lurch by the management of realty firm GBP Group, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority has assured to hand over the projects to the respective buyer associations for completion. On Friday, after the Homebuyers and Investors Association for GBP met the Punjab RERA chairman Navreet Singh Kang in Chandigarh, they were told to submit applications project wise and also form respective associations.
-
Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away. In the next 40 minutes, a resident of Sector 44, 87, Manvinder Kaur, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher.
