LPG supply normal in Gurugram, booking services restored: DC

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar on Monday said the availability of domestic LPG cylinders in the district remains normal, and booking facilities through WhatsApp, IVRS and mobile applications have been restored by petroleum companies, ensuring smooth supply to consumers. Officials say uninterrupted distribution continues across the district. SDMs tasked with daily reporting to track stock and prevent shortages. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The DC made the remarks after chairing a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat conference hall to assess the demand, supply and stock position of LPG cylinders across the district.

During the meeting, district food and supplies controller (DFSC) Ashok Rawat informed officials that 17,725 commercial cylinders had been received in the district over the past two days. “A total of 327,988 domestic LPG cylinders have been supplied so far this month,” he added.

Officials said the steady supply has ensured that domestic LPG distribution is continuing without disruption. At present, 58 gas agencies are supplying LPG cylinders to consumers across the district. With the resumption of online booking services, consumers are receiving cylinders within two to three days of booking, officials added.

DC Kumar also directed officials to closely monitor LPG stock and supply across the district. He instructed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to regularly monitor LPG stock in their respective areas and submit daily stock reports to the district administration.

The DC also directed that certain institutions be prioritised in LPG distribution. These include hospitals, educational institutions with hostel facilities, families conducting weddings for daughters and sports academies. He instructed officials to maintain 20% of the gas supply as reserve stock to meet urgent requirements.

Officials said a district-level committee headed by the DC has been formed to oversee LPG supply and stock management. The committee includes officials of the rank of superintendent of police, chief medical officer (CMO), district education officer and the district food and supplies controller.

DC Kumar also appealed to residents not to pay attention to rumours regarding LPG availability and urged consumers to use official booking channels such as WhatsApp, IVRS and mobile applications to avoid unnecessary panic.