Man, 21, accused of firing outside Gurugram fashion designer house, caught: Police

A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting outside the office of a fashion designer in Gurugram’s Sector 26A in February was caught after being shot at by the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police on Tuesday, police said. Police said that after the suspect fired four rounds. (Representative photo)

The accused identified as Nivesh Kumar alias Dheela of the Deepak Nandal gang, hails from Sonipat’s Jajal village.

The police said that Kumar, on Nandal’s order was again asked to shoot outside the designer’s office to terrorise him into paying extortion money. When police were made aware of this, they laid a trap to catch him.

Pritpal Sangwan, deputy superintendent of police (STF), said that they had conducted a vehicle check to catch the suspect near Bandhwari on Gurugram-Faridabad road.

“We spotted a suspect approaching on a motorcycle and tried to stop him at 12.30 am on Tuesday. However, he opened fire on STF team in which a sub-inspector Vivek was hit in his bullet-proof jacket and thus managed to survive,” he said.

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Sangwan said that after the suspect fired four rounds, the team retaliated in which Kumar sustained a bullet injury in leg and toppled along with the motorcycle after which the team managed to catch him. He was taken to civil hospital in Sector-10A for treatment.

According to the STF official, the team fired three rounds, including one in the air as a warning shot.

Kumar was also involved in suppling arms and ammunition to shooters involved in a firing incident in Karnal, said police. A country-made pistol, multiple live and empty cartridges and a motorcycle used by the suspect was recovered from the spot.

An FIR under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act was registered against the suspect at DLF Phase-I police station.

According to police, Nandal is suspected to be hiding abroad and is running his extortion gang in Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.