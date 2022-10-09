Man abducted and thrashed for opening fire in Sohna

Six people were booked for allegedly abducting and assaulting a man in Silani village, Sohna, police said on Saturday. According to cops, Ashok Kumar was returning home from a fair in an inebriated state on Dussehra night, along with his brother Praveen Kumar and other relatives and their family members. An argument broke out between him and the others, following which Ashok opened fire using his revolver. He then rushed to his house after exhausting the rounds. No one was reported to be injured in the firing.

Praveen informed the police control room and chased Ashok with his other relatives. Investigators said by the time cops reached the spot, Ashok had fled through the backdoor of his house. They said he and the others were involved in a property dispute for the last several years.

According to inspector Jai Singh, station house officer, Sohna Sadar police station, Ashok tried to get back home late at night but his relatives were surveilling the house. “As soon as Ashok reached home, they abducted him and took him away in a car. They thrashed him all through the night and informed police the next day about overpowering him,” Singh said.

Police then arrested Ashok and registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act, based on Praveen’s complaint on Thursday. “Police also recovered a Kanpur Ordnance Factory Board manufactured revolver from Ashok’s home which he was holding on the basis of a temporary license issued from Nagaland. We have no documents on Ashok’s character verification for possessing the arms license,” Singh added.

Ashok’s wife Mamta submitted a complaint on Friday alleging that six relatives kidnapped her husband on Dussehra night. “Both parties have videos supporting their allegations of firing and abduction. We will soon arrest the six suspects who are presently on the run,” SHO Singh informed. Ashok has three more cases of assault and liquor smuggling registered against him, he added.