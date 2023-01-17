Man abducted for eloping with married woman rescued from Ghaziabad, four held

A 20-year-old man, who was allegedly abducted from a hotel in Palra, Badshahpur, was rescued from a house in Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad, said police on Tuesday, adding that three suspects were arrested from the house and another was arrested from Sector 49 in Noida for their alleged involvement in the abduction.

Police said the man, Sachin (goes by a single name), was abducted around 3pm on Monday and he was rescued by 5am on Tuesday.

Police said Sachin had eloped with a 19-year-old married woman from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and her one-year-old son in October 2022.The arrested suspects were her relatives and they had allegedly abducted Sachin to elicit her whereabouts so that they could take her back.

Investigators said Sachin had taken shelter in Palra with the woman and child as one of his relatives, Pitambar Lal, lived there.

They said Lal gave him work at his hotel in the village. Investigators said the suspects got to know about Sachin’s workplace but not his accommodation.

They said suspects feared that the villagers would attack them if they tried taking away the woman and the child away forcibly and so they abducted Sachin in a car from the hotel after assaulting him.

Police said a crime branch team from Sector 39, led by inspector Pankaj Kumar, rescued him by 5am on Tuesday.

Police said the team got a lead after another unit of the same team, led by assistant sub-inspector Amilal, tracked the car to Noida and arrested the driver.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Pawan Kumar (23) was arrested from Noida and Shiv Kumar (24), Jitendra Kumar (25) and Vijaypal Singh (28) from Ghaziabad.

“After the abduction, we got to know that the woman was married and her family members abducted Sachin for revenge and to get her location. She was the wife of Jitendra’s younger brother,” the ACP said.

Investigators said Sachin’s relative Pitambar Lal only knew that Sachin had married a woman after eloping with her more than a year ago and gave him a job at his hotel. Police said it was Lal who alerted the control room about the abduction.

On Lal’s complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 34 (common intention) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction) of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station on Monday night, said police.