Man abducted from DLF Phase-3 over property dispute rescued from Delhi

GurugramA 61-year-old man has been rescued from Delhi’s Anand Vihar locality after he was allegedly kidnapped by three suspects, including his daughter-in-law’s brother, from the busy main road of U-Block in DLF Phase-III following a property dispute, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. The family members realised that the victim was kidnapped when he did not return home even after two hours. (Representative image)

One suspect, Amarjeet Rathore (30), was arrested from Ghaziabad in this connection on Monday, they added.

Police said the abduction took place at about 7pm on Sunday when the victim just stepped out of his residence for a stroll. Following multiple raids in the national capital region (NCR), police rescued him by 12.30pm on Monday.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Sector-10 as he was severely assaulted by the abductors and suffered fractures, police added.

His 31-year-old son, who is a chartered accountant (CA), checked the CCTV footages of his house and found that three suspects had pulled him into a car as soon as he had come out of his house. He then alerted the police, investigators said.

Mayak Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that the incident was a fallout of a dispute between the son and his wife, as she wanted a share of his family property, which was in the name of the victim.

“So, her brother, Sanjay (identified by police only by the first name), drove his car to the spot and his two friends abducted the victim to force him to give a share of his property to the woman. With further investigation, it will be clear if the woman was involved in the crime,” he said.

Another senior police officer said that soon after the police were alerted, raids were carried out at several places, including Nathu Colony, Jyoti Nagar in Ashok Vihar, Delhi and at Prahladgarhi in Ghaziabad, where the woman lived with her parents. However, they failed to find the woman’s brother.

“The CCTV footage showed that two more suspects who were inside the car dragged the victim inside and fled,” the officer said.

Investigators said that as raids were being conducted in this connection, the accused got alerted. They tied up the victim’s limbs and mouth early on Monday morning and took him to Anand Vihar. They sneaked him inside the house of a relative, with whom too the woman had a dispute. With the target of implicating the relative, the accused left the victim inside an empty room on the ground floor of the house and fled.

They said that by noon, a woman in the house spotted him and freed him. She gave him ₹100 and asked him to leave. The victim later contacted his family, which alerted the police. The police then found him at a place in Anand Vihar, police said.

Based on the son’s complaint, an FIR was registered against his wife’s brother and other suspects under section 365 (kidnapping or abduction) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-III police station on Sunday night.

