Gurugram: A 37-year-old man working at a call centre in West Bengal’s Siliguri, was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly making a hoax bomb call to a private airline’s office in Udyog Vihar on June 21, police said on Saturday. Man held for making hoax bomb call at airline office in Gurugram

According to police, an anonymous call was made to the airline’s office, warning of a bomb inside the premises, triggering panic among the employees. Though the airline did not lodge a formal complaint, police started an investigation, they said.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they took out the call detail record of the mobile number that was used to make the call. “A team was formed and the suspect’s location was traced to Siliguri in West Bengal. Our team reached there on Friday and caught the suspect. He has been identified as Sunil Jha,” he said.

As per police, Jha made the call for fun. He was produced before a duty magistrate and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect at Udyog Vihar police station on Friday, police said, adding that stringent action will be taken against people if they make hoax calls.