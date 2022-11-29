Man arrested for raping daughter for over three years in Gurugram

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping his teenage daughter for over three years in New Palam Vihar, police said Monday, adding that man used to sexually assault the 15-year-old girl whenever he found her alone at home.

Investigators said that the matter came to fore recently after the 15-year-old victim confided in her friend that she was sexually assaulted again on October 28.

“The friend shared it with her mother. This information finally reached an NGO whose officials approached the police last week,” said sub-inspector Mohan Kumar, additional station house officer, Bajghera police station.

He said a police team along with NGO officials approached the minor to corroborate the allegations on Saturday. “The girl was initially terrified but finally revealed everything after which an FIR was registered against the father and he was arrested from his residence,” Kumar said.

Investigators said the victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate and her medical examination was also carried out.

The SHO said the victim, who studies at a private school in the city, remained silent all these years out of fear. “He used to sexually assault her and then threaten her that he would kill her and her mother if she told anyone,” he said. Police said that the suspect works as a carpenter.

Based on the complaint by an NGO official, the FIR against the father was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bajghera police station on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court on Sunday.

