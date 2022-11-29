Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man arrested for raping daughter for over three years in Gurugram

Man arrested for raping daughter for over three years in Gurugram

gurugram news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 03:41 AM IST

The SHO said the victim, who studies at a private school in the city, remained silent all these years out of fear.

Man arrested for raping daughter for over three years in Gurugram
Man arrested for raping daughter for over three years in Gurugram
ByDebashish Karmakar

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping his teenage daughter for over three years in New Palam Vihar, police said Monday, adding that man used to sexually assault the 15-year-old girl whenever he found her alone at home.

Investigators said that the matter came to fore recently after the 15-year-old victim confided in her friend that she was sexually assaulted again on October 28.

“The friend shared it with her mother. This information finally reached an NGO whose officials approached the police last week,” said sub-inspector Mohan Kumar, additional station house officer, Bajghera police station.

He said a police team along with NGO officials approached the minor to corroborate the allegations on Saturday. “The girl was initially terrified but finally revealed everything after which an FIR was registered against the father and he was arrested from his residence,” Kumar said.

Also read: Salvage ops continue, servers may take 3-4 days to revive, says AIIMS

Investigators said the victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate and her medical examination was also carried out.

The SHO said the victim, who studies at a private school in the city, remained silent all these years out of fear. “He used to sexually assault her and then threaten her that he would kill her and her mother if she told anyone,” he said. Police said that the suspect works as a carpenter.

Also read: Van carrying Aaftab attacked, two men held

Based on the complaint by an NGO official, the FIR against the father was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bajghera police station on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram rape
gurugram rape

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out