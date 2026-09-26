Man arrested from Malda for sexually assaulting minor stepdaughter in Gurugram

A 42-year-old man was arrested from Malda in West Bengal on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old stepdaughter at their rented accommodation at Chakkarpur in Gurugram’s Sector 28, said police. The girl did not tell her mother about the abuse immediately and only gathered the strength to confide in her after her stepfather left for Malda recently, said police. (Representational image)

Investigators said the incident took place on August 8 but it came to the fore when the victim along with her mother reached Chakkarpur police post to file a coplaint on Wednesday.

Police said the girl, her mother and her stepfather hail from Malda but have been living in Chakkarpur for the past several years.

Investigators said the victim’s mother had gone to Malda when her husband sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl did not tell her mother about the abuse immediately and only gathered the strength to confide in her after her stepfather left for Malda recently, said police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said as soon as the woman came to know about her husband’s alleged act, she approached police.

“Looking at the serious nature of the allegations, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at DLF police station in Sector 29 on Wednesday,” he said.

“A team was immediately dispatched to Malda from where the suspect was arrested on Friday. He was the second husband of the victim’s mother,” he said, adding that the team will return to Gurugram with the suspect on Saturday after which he will be produced before a court for further legal action.