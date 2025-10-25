Edit Profile
    Man bludgeons father to death over trimming decades-old tree in Nuh

    Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 3:04 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    During the scuffle, Arif allegedly struck his father on the head with an iron rod, causing a deep wound and severe bleeding.
    During the scuffle, Arif allegedly struck his father on the head with an iron rod, causing a deep wound and severe bleeding.

    According to police, the dispute began when one of Shamsuddin’s six daughters-in-law was cutting branches of a tree on the family farmland to use as fuel.

    A 38-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death following a dispute over trimming a decades old tree on a family property in Nuh, police said on Friday.

    Police said the incident took place at Mahu village in Firozpur Jhirka on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mohammad Shamsuddin, 65, had sustained a severe head injury and was initially being treated at a community health centre in Firozpur Jhirka.

    He was later referred to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and Hospital at Nalhar, then to PGIMS Rohtak, and finally to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

    According to Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, the dispute began when one of Shamsuddin’s six daughters-in-law was cutting branches of a tree on the family farmland to use as fuel.

    “Shamsuddin raised an objection following which an altercation broke out between them. Soon, his son Mohammad Arif, intervened on behalf of his wife and a heated argument took place,” he said.

    During the scuffle, Arif allegedly struck his father on the head with an iron rod, causing a deep wound and severe bleeding. “Shamsuddin collapsed at the scene, after which family members and villagers rushed him to community health centre in Firozpur Jhirka for treatment. However, his condition kept deteriorating and he died,” he said.

    Investigators said that Arif, his wife and a few other family members who used to support them had fled from the village after his death.

    On basis of the complaint of Shamsuddin’s another son Mohammad Osa, an assault case was registered against the eight accused, including Arif and his wife, at Sadar Firozpur Jhirka police station on Monday.

    However, after Shamsuddin’s death, it was converted into a murder case. Police said that the accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes