Man booked for posing as cop, duping three of ₹12.50 lakh
The cyber police team identified the imposter through cyber surveillance and his location was identified, said officials
Nuh police, on Monday, booked a man for impersonating the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Haryana Police and allegedly duped three persons of ₹12.50 lakh in Nuh last month.
Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said the suspect, who is yet to be arrested, dupes people on the pretext of providing them government jobs and approaches people known to the DSP.
“The suspect had uploaded a profile picture of a DSP posted in Nuh earlier and approached people demanding money on the pretext of personal emergency and later promised them government jobs in exchange for money. He demanded more money and if anyone refused, or asked him to return the money, he abused and threatened them of implicating them in false cases,” he said.
Singla said the cyber police team identified the imposter through cyber surveillance and his location was identified. “Teams are deployed in the area and he will be arrested as soon as he enters the village. He is using different numbers which is why his present location is still unknown,” he said.
Police said his bank accounts have been traced and seized by the bank.
Khalid Khan, a resident of Chilla village, alleged that he was duped of ₹1.50 lakh on July 7 after a man posing as DSP called him and requested for urgent bank transfer of the said amount.
“He called me from a new number and his display picture was in uniform. He told me that he has been posted to Panchkula in the chief minister’s office and was hesitant to ask but he was in dire need of money and assured to return the money on July 11. I arranged funds from my friends and relatives and deposited them in the given bank accounts,” he said.
Khan alleged that when he called the man after the due date passed, the man abused and threatened him. “He started pressuring me to deposit more money and in exchange, he promised government jobs to my family members,” he said.
Police said the victim sensed that he was duped and approached police and complained against the fraudster.
In a similar case, Haroon Khan, sarpanch of village Maholi in Ferozepur Jhirka, alleged that a man posing as DSP duped him of ₹10 lakh.Khan said he demanded ₹10 lakh following which he arranged money and deposited it in the given bank account.
Police said a case has been registered against the imposter and they have booked the suspect under sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber police station.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics