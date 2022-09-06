Man booked for posing as cop, duping three of 12.50 lakh

Nuh police, on Monday, booked a man for impersonating the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Haryana Police and allegedly duped three persons of ₹12.50 lakh in Nuh last month.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said the suspect, who is yet to be arrested, dupes people on the pretext of providing them government jobs and approaches people known to the DSP.

“The suspect had uploaded a profile picture of a DSP posted in Nuh earlier and approached people demanding money on the pretext of personal emergency and later promised them government jobs in exchange for money. He demanded more money and if anyone refused, or asked him to return the money, he abused and threatened them of implicating them in false cases,” he said.

Singla said the cyber police team identified the imposter through cyber surveillance and his location was identified. “Teams are deployed in the area and he will be arrested as soon as he enters the village. He is using different numbers which is why his present location is still unknown,” he said.

Police said his bank accounts have been traced and seized by the bank.

Khalid Khan, a resident of Chilla village, alleged that he was duped of ₹1.50 lakh on July 7 after a man posing as DSP called him and requested for urgent bank transfer of the said amount.

“He called me from a new number and his display picture was in uniform. He told me that he has been posted to Panchkula in the chief minister’s office and was hesitant to ask but he was in dire need of money and assured to return the money on July 11. I arranged funds from my friends and relatives and deposited them in the given bank accounts,” he said.

Khan alleged that when he called the man after the due date passed, the man abused and threatened him. “He started pressuring me to deposit more money and in exchange, he promised government jobs to my family members,” he said.

Police said the victim sensed that he was duped and approached police and complained against the fraudster.

In a similar case, Haroon Khan, sarpanch of village Maholi in Ferozepur Jhirka, alleged that a man posing as DSP duped him of ₹10 lakh.Khan said he demanded ₹10 lakh following which he arranged money and deposited it in the given bank account.

Police said a case has been registered against the imposter and they have booked the suspect under sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Cyber police station.